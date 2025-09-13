Earthquakes Face LAFC at Levi's Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face LAFC tonight in the biggest Mexican Independence Day Weekend celebration in the Bay Area. Kickoff from Levi's Stadium will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on 107.7 The Bone FM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes have opened the Levi's Stadium upper deck for tickets as the game is expected to break the all-time standalone attendance record for a Quakes home game of 50,850, set in the 2019 California Clasico at Stanford Stadium.

- The San Jose Earthquakes are currently ninth in the MLS Western Conference table (9-12-8) with 35 points while LAFC is in fifth (11-7-8) with 41 points.

- The Quakes are undefeated at Levi's® Stadium in all competitions (4-0-2). San Jose has defeated LAFC at Levi's® Stadium in each of the previous two seasons.

- Quakes captain Cristian Espinoza has tallied 17 goal contributions (5g/12a) in as many appearances against LAFC.

- Earthquakes forward Josef Martínez has tallied four goal contributions (3g/1a) in as many games against LAFC.

- Current Quakes/Ex-LAFC: forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango (2021-22) and midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye (2018-21). Arango (30g/7a) and Kaye (9g/18a) tallied a combined 64 goal contributions (39g/25a) for the Black and Gold.

- Chicho Arango has been a threat against LAFC during his career with four goal contributions (2g/2a) in just three meetings with the Black and Gold.

- Current LAFC, Ex-Quakes: Forward Jeremy Ebobisse (2021-24) sits fourth on San Jose's career scoring list with 34 goals, two goals behind Quakes captain Cristian Espinoza (36). The striker has found the back of the net three times since joining LAFC.







