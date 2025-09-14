LA Galaxy Come Back to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday Night

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy earned another point on the road in the fight against the Seattle Sounders tonight and will continue their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign next Saturday, September 20, against FC Cincinnati at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). The Club will celebrate Mexican Heritage Night during the match next weekend.

LA Galaxy Against Seattle Sounders FC

The match marked the 55th meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 18-21-15. Against Seattle, the Galaxy now hold a 11-15-15 record in league play, a 5-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs, a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup play. In four meetings across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Sounders during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy led the series 2-1-1 (3 GF, 4 GA). The last time the two teams played a knockout match at Dignity Health Sports Park, Riqui Puig delivered the game-winning assist on a torn ACL in his left knee in the Galaxy's 1-0 win over Seattle in the Western Conference Final of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 30. The Galaxy's last regular season win in Seattle was July 9, 2016 (1-0). Since then, the team is 0-3-7 away in Seattle across all competitions.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SEA - Jesús Ferreira (Danny Musovski, Álex Roldan), 5th minute: Jesús Ferreira took a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the bottom left corner of the goal.

SEA - Danny Musovski (Paul Rothrock, Obed Vargas), 41st minute: Paul Rothrock passed from the left side to the center of the box, where Danny Musovski used his right foot to send the ball into the middle of the net from close range.

LA - Maya Yoshida (Diego Fagundez, Joseph Paintsil), 44th minute: After a pass from a set piece, Diego Fagundez got the ball and crossed it -- earning his 78th assit -- to the back post from the left wing to Maya Yoshida for a header.

LA - Miki Yamane (Tucker Lepley, Mauricio Cuevas), 87th minute: After a cross from Mauricio Cuevas to Tucker Lepley from the left side of the box, Miki Yamane scored his first career MLS goal with a first-time shot off his right foot into the back of the net.

Postgame Notes

Midfielder Diego Fagundez notched his 77th assist on Saturday night, continuing his march toward the 80/80 club for MLS. Fagundez has now notched 77 goals and 77 assists in 419 career regular season MLS matches.

On loan from Ventura County FC, defender Nicklaus Sullivan made his MLS debut in the match against Seattle when he subbed in for John Nelson at the 80th minute. Sullivan, 23, has appeared in 14 league matches during the 2025 Regular Season for Ventura County FC, where he has notched six goals and six assists.

In his 22nd start and 25th appearance for the LA Galaxy, defender Miki Yamane notched his first career MLS goal in the 87th minute of the match against the Sounders.

The Seattle Sounders were scoreless in the second half, in part due to a strong performance by starting goalkeeper Novak Mićović, who had seven saves during the match.

Tonight's match was the first instance of two Japanese born players on the same team scoring in the same MLS match (Yoshida and Yamane)

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy will continue the 2025 Regular Season campaign at home, where the team will play host to FC Cincinnati at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, September 20 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass). The Club will honor Mexican Heritage Night on September 20, with details to come in the LA Galaxy Weekly Schedule.

2025 MLS Regular Season

LA Galaxy (4-16-9, 21 pts) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (12-7-9, 45 pts)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 1 1 2

Seattle Sounders 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

SEA: Ferreira (Musovski, Roldan), 5

SEA: Musovski (Rothrock, Vargas), 41

LA: Yoshida (Fagundez, Paintsil), 44

LA: Yamane (Lepley, Cuevas), 87

Misconduct Summary:

SEA: Ragen (caution), 6

SEA: Baker-Whiting (caution), 21

Lineups:

LA Galaxy Starting XI: GK Novak Mićović; D Chris Rindov, D Maya Yoshida ©, D Miki Yamane, D John Nelson (Nicklaus Sullivan,80), M Edwin Cerrillo, M Elijah Wynder (Isaiah Parente, 80), M Diego Fagundez (Eriq Zavaleta, 83), F Harbor Miller (Mauricio Cuevas, 70), F Joseph Paintsil, F Miguel Berry (Tucker Lepley, 70)

Substitutes: GK JT Marcinkowski, M Ruben Ramos Jr.

Referee: Rosendo Mendoza

Assistant Referees: Corey Richardson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Ismail Elfath

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Ian McKay

Weather: Cloudy, 70 degrees

Attendance: 31,952

LA GALAXY POSTGAME QUOTES

LA GALAXY HEAD COACH GREG VANNEY

On creating chances and the two goals scored in the match:

"I thought through the course of the first half, we had probably the bulk of possession. It felt like it, anyways, and we were getting to some good spots. But we were maybe losing a little bit of speed in the final action, and they were able to cut us down and we weren't able to finish.

I thought it was important for us, switching the point of attack and getting from side-to-side where when we were doing that, we were getting good momentum on the weak side when we were able to switch. Those are things we were trying to accomplish as we got going into the game. I thought the first goal we gave up was a product of us trying to force the ball back to the same side instead of, as it came back to John, as it came back to the other side, we probably don't put ourselves in that situation. I think it was a commitment, if I'm being honest off the top of my head, after everything, I can't remember the first goal. You want to walk me through it?"

On the set piece from Fagundez and Paintsil, headed in by Yoshida to score the first goal in the match by the Galaxy:

"So I actually thought we were quite good on the attacking set pieces. We had a lot of them. You work through your natural sets when you get to like seven, eight, nine, ten, guys start to improvise a little bit off of some of your natural sets. I thought we created some pretty good moments off of some of the improvisational moments. That one is something that we've been talking about is not necessarily just dumping it but putting in play and building some momentum. But to be honest, they just kind of improvised on it and they were able to get Diego into a good position and good delivery to Diego on the back post. Again, it comes off of a couple principles in our set pieces that we've been talking about. But at the end of the day, the credit goes to the guys to recognize the advantage that they are able to get by playing fast and getting around the outside there on the left. The second goal, again, I mean, I don't remember all of the details on it. We had obviously gotten to a point where we had pushed and were waiting until the last ten minutes to get Maya up into the nine position, trying to get Mauri, getting around on the outsides, just trying to get some numbers forward and maybe use Maya as somebody that we could target off and play. We got around the side, put the ball in a good spot and Tucker keeps it alive as he's trying to and get it. Miki stayed with it, which means -- he kept his momentum going from a pretty good distance to end up in that position. I think it was commitment. He just made the commitment to go and get there, and in the end, he's able to bury it. I think the whole game came down, to again, the guys working for each other, sacrificing at times just for each other, trying to stay as connected as we could. I thought we had some good moment in spells of possession but always with a Seattle, team it's can you turn possession into really, like, hurting them and it took us awhile to get that situated. Yeah, but I thought the guys did a really, really good job. There were times where we got caught and we were overpressing and they were able to stretch us out and get us a bit on the run between our two center backs. One was releasing and the other was getting caught chasing. There's a couple of those. In the first half, we started to try to stay a little bit more together. Also because I knew they were going to keep coming on with top subs and we were going to have to manage our minutes a little bit and get through it. So we were trying to play the game within the game a little bit, too. Super proud of the guys. Like you said, this is not an easy place to come and get a point, especially if you go down two to take a point out of it. Really happy for them, this particular group of players has picked up a win and two draws on the road, and it's been most of these guys just working collectively and sticking to the program. So it's been fun for them and fun to watch them."

On goalkeeper Novak Micovic's performance for the night:

"It's interesting because I felt like in the first half, there was a couple situations where we wanted him to be more aggressive, to cover in behind the back line. There was a couple balls that were slipped in that I felt like if he's probably a little bit more connected or aggressive he could get to but he did make one quite good save in the first half where he was able to close it down one or two. But I felt like Kevin [Hartman] chatted with him at halftime and really encouraged him to be aggressive; it was going to be important for him to be that way for us to be able to get a result, and I felt like he took it on. When he's like that, he's a very good goalkeeper, and he really helps our group. Especially when he's taking those balls out of the air, it helps us out so much. That's one of the reasons why he's been pushed in there with that opportunity is to show us that range and that cover and taking and controlling more of his box. It was a great night and a great sort of even adjustment for him through the night because I felt like he got more aggressive as the game progressed."

On Miki Yamane's first career MLS goal:

"I thought he had a great night. I thought he was wise about his movements and where he was putting himself around the field. I thought his decision-making was solid. I thought his in-possession stuff was quite good. I thought he just was having a really good night. That's part of the reason why we didn't put Mauri [Mauricio Cuevas] over there because I thought Miki was having a good match, and so we put Mauri on the left and let him try to get after it on the left a little bit more. So I just thought he was really solid. He's been working the last few weeks, a lot on just his final action, the crosses, some finishing stuff, things like that. Getting yourself into those positions is part of it, and I thought did he a nice job of doing that throughout the course of the game. There's times where we talk to Joe [Paintsil] at half and Miki was making great runs and we needed to reward him for those runs. He started to get the ball a little bit more in the second half. On that last play, it really, for me, it's the commitment that he made to go from the defensive position to get all the way into the box on the weak side, to then pick up sort of a second ball, deflected ball. That's just commitment to getting there and in a game and at the end of the game when you needed somebody to get there, he got there. I thought he was excellent. There's no doubt he was happy. Again he's been putting in a lot of work lately just to try to improve on a few things that maybe he felt like he wasn't doing as well as he wanted to."

On Nicklaus Sullivan making his first team debut on loan from Ventura County FC (VCFC):

"He's a dynamic player. He's quick. He's fast. You know, in a game where at the end, we were trying to get out of our half. If we could get a ball behind him using his speed to track it down or to step out and press something that maybe we couldn't get to but just to use his athleticism and speed when we had Tucker on one side who isn't going to run away from anybody, and we just felt like we needed some more juice. You know, Nick has that. He can play a couple different roles. He can play in the nine, even though he isn't a nine but he can kind of play in there. He has done with the second team. He can play on either side. But mostly we just needed him to get out there and really compete and try to dig some things out and try to chase some balls down and see if we couldn't break in a counter or a transition or something to create a moment.

So you know, for Nick, that's it. He just needs to keep learning as we go through this process and utilizing his qualities, which, again, a lot of them are his athleticism and stuff like that. He had a chance at the end. He's just got to release a little bit quicker. He's the set piece that we felt we needed at the end of this game that could give us something off the bench that we didn't necessarily really have out on the field at the time."

LA GALAXY DEFENDER MAYA YOSHIDA

On how the team came back to earn the 2-2 draw and what it means for the group:

"We showed some stabilities, at least. Of course, we're not winning, which isn't great. But, well, probably beginning of the season, it would be 3-0, 4-0. Instead, we are showing stabilities, and finally today we came back, same as Houston, and got one point. Of course, we need the three points, and probably too late. Still, this is Seattle, away, tough. It's a really difficult place to get points. Same as Houston. So I would say happy with the performance, stability, two games in a row. Of course, we play against Seattle for the third time this time in a short period. I didn't want to lose three times in a row. Even we had a lot of injured players, and we show stabilities and great spirits. I feel better than the game against Houston a little bit. They are a good team to be honest. They are a really good team."

On the two Japanese players scoring the goals for the Galaxy tonight and Miki's celebration:

"He's very happy. He said, "I'm happy!" But he said the most important thing today is 'we defend together and attack together.' That's the most important today. So that means the same as mine, my feeling, like stability we show, and we wait, even they dominate the game a little bit in the second half, we had patience a lot and finally we got one point, even we play with me on the front. We showed great spirits. That's a point for myself and Miki, as well, and we almost need it to be honest. I don't want to finish at the bottom of the league. We try to go up as much as possible. We have to have that kind of mentality as a Galaxy mentality. We have to show every game from now until the end."

On goalkeeper Novak Micovic's performance for the night:

"He's [still] young. He needs to improve many things. That's normal. But of course, that's part of our stability today, and even we conceded two goals, as I say, it could be three, it could be four. He performed well but I expect more. Again, we need to build a better team for next season. I feel like this has already started. We need to restart good solidarity. We have to rebuild a good solidarity again."

On goalkeeper Novak Micovic's evolution with the team over the past two seasons:

"Personality, he's very quiet, especially after Dejan [Jovelic] left, he's even more quiet.

But it doesn't matter off the pitch how you behave. This is personality. But on the pitch, the goalkeeper always has to show strong character, great spirit and fighting identity. The goalkeeper career is very strange to be honest. Everything happen very quickly, then boom, then one thing happens and everything changed. John McCarthy left, and now it's competition between J.T. and Novak. J.T. is still a good player, so there is competition. This kind of environment is very important to improve young careers and we have to keep pushing him and helping him, as well."







