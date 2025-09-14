Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road Against Charlotte FC

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - - Inter Miami CF (13W-6L-7D, 46 points) fell 3-0 on Saturday night in its visit to Charlotte FC in MLS regular season action.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Ian Fray, Tomás Avilés, Maximiliano Falcón, and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Yannick Bright and Sergio Busquets started at the base in midfield; with Rodrigo De Paul, captain Lionel Messi and Telasco Segovia playing further ahead; Tadeo Allende led the team in attack.

Academy product Daniel Pinter featured in a First Team matchday squad for the first time, as the forward was signed on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II. He went on to enter the match as a second-half substitute in the 70th minute to make his debut for the Club's First Team.

Inter Miami had a good look early on in search of the opener in the sixth minute, with a powerful volley from Alba from the left end of the box being saved by Charlotte's goalkeeper.

Inter Miami had a penalty in its favor in the 32nd minute, but the attempt from the spot was saved.

The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute through a goal from Idan Toklomati.

Charlotte then extended its lead with two more goals throughout the second half, with Toklomati scoring in the 47th minute and converting a penalty in the 84th minute.

Next, Inter Miami faces a quick turnaround ahead of its next regular season fixture, with the Club set to host Seattle Sounders FC at home in Chase Stadium this Tuesday, Sept.16.

Scoring Summary:

CLT - Idan Toklomati (Kerwin Vargas, Ashley Westwood) 34', Idan Toklomati (Brandt Bronico, Wilfried Zaha) 47', Idan Toklomati (PK) 84'

Misconduct:

CLT - Brandt Bronico (Yellow Card) 43', Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Yellow Card) 55',

MIA - Ian Fray (Yellow Card) 22', Telasco Segovia (Yellow Card) 56', Tomás Avilés (Yellow Card) 67', Marcelo Weigandt (Yellow Card 78'), Tomás Avilés (Second Yellow Card, Red Card) 79'

Lineups / Substitutions:

Charlotte FC - GK Kristijan Kahlina; D Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Adilson Malanda, Tim Ream, Nathan Byrne; M Brandt Bronico (Pep Biel 75'), Djibril Diani, Ashley Westwood; F Kerwin Vargas (Liel Abada 82'), Idan Toklomati (Tyger Smalls 90+1'), Wilfried Zaha

Unused Substitutes - GK David Bingham; D Bill Tuiloma; M Nikola Petkovic, Andrew Privett, Nicholas Scardina, Eryk Williamson

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Ian Fray (Marcelo Weigandt 70'), Tomás Avilés, Maximiliano Falcón, Jordi Alba; M Yannick Bright (Noah Allen 56'), Sergio Busquets; Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi ©, Telasco Segovia (Daniel Pinter 70'); F Tadeo Allende

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Gonzalo Luján, Ryan Sailor; M Santiago Morales

Details of the Game:

Date: September 13, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Stats:

Possession:

CLT - 45.2%

MIA - 54.8%

Shots:

CLT - 10

MIA - 9

Saves:

CLT - 4

MIA - 1

Corners:

CLT - 4

MIA - 5

Fouls:

CLT - 10

MIA - 18







