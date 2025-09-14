CF Montréal Blanked by St. Louis CITY SC, 2-0

Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTRÉAL - In its first game of the month of September, CF Montréal fell to St. Louis CITY SC 2-0 Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

St. Louis opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a goal from Conrad Wallem. In the second half, Marcel Hartel doubled the visitors' lead in the 55th minute.

CF Montréal will conclude a stint of back-to-back home games next Saturday as it takes on the New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Samuel Piette became the first player in CF Montréal history to play 16,000 MLS minutes.

-Iván Jaime earned his 1st start with CF Montréal.

-Prince Owusu, Luca Petrasso and Victor Loturi played their 30th game of the season.

MARCO DONADEL

"We knew what St. Louis was doing, coming here. They actually have nothing to lose and we knew that they are a team that pushes, that attacks a lot with full backs and with a lot of players. So in the first 15, 20 minutes, we tried to invite them in our half, to exploit the space that they could concede us. But at the same time, we realized that we were suffering a bit more than what we expected in our half. The second goal killed us, a bit. We were ready to do three substitutions and push a bit more but when we went down 2-0 it became a bit more difficult. They are very good at counter attacking and creating a game that we don't like to play."

DAWID BUGAJ

"I think that we created some decent chances but we just couldn't score today. That's football, sometimes you have more luck, sometimes you don't but we struggled a little bit more today. Probably because they did a good job, or we didn't do as well as we did the other games. We will have to watch the game back and see what we did wrong and good."

MATTY LONGSTAFF

"I think that the amount of chances we've created: I have one. (Iván) Jamie has one when he cuts inside and hits the bar. Luca (Petrasso) has one. So I wouldn't say we didn't break down their low block, I'd say we just didn't put the ball in the back of the net. At 1-0, it's always going to be tough if you don't score. Then they go and score the second and then from there to an uphill climb. So I think the biggest thing is we created chances but we just didn't score."







