CF Montréal Blanked by St. Louis CITY SC, 2-0
Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
MONTRÉAL - In its first game of the month of September, CF Montréal fell to St. Louis CITY SC 2-0 Saturday night at Stade Saputo.
St. Louis opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a goal from Conrad Wallem. In the second half, Marcel Hartel doubled the visitors' lead in the 55th minute.
CF Montréal will conclude a stint of back-to-back home games next Saturday as it takes on the New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).
GAME NOTES
-Samuel Piette became the first player in CF Montréal history to play 16,000 MLS minutes.
-Iván Jaime earned his 1st start with CF Montréal.
-Prince Owusu, Luca Petrasso and Victor Loturi played their 30th game of the season.
Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel, Dawid Bugaj and Matty Longstaff will be available HERE.
MARCO DONADEL
"We knew what St. Louis was doing, coming here. They actually have nothing to lose and we knew that they are a team that pushes, that attacks a lot with full backs and with a lot of players. So in the first 15, 20 minutes, we tried to invite them in our half, to exploit the space that they could concede us. But at the same time, we realized that we were suffering a bit more than what we expected in our half. The second goal killed us, a bit. We were ready to do three substitutions and push a bit more but when we went down 2-0 it became a bit more difficult. They are very good at counter attacking and creating a game that we don't like to play."
DAWID BUGAJ
"I think that we created some decent chances but we just couldn't score today. That's football, sometimes you have more luck, sometimes you don't but we struggled a little bit more today. Probably because they did a good job, or we didn't do as well as we did the other games. We will have to watch the game back and see what we did wrong and good."
MATTY LONGSTAFF
"I think that the amount of chances we've created: I have one. (Iván) Jamie has one when he cuts inside and hits the bar. Luca (Petrasso) has one. So I wouldn't say we didn't break down their low block, I'd say we just didn't put the ball in the back of the net. At 1-0, it's always going to be tough if you don't score. Then they go and score the second and then from there to an uphill climb. So I think the biggest thing is we created chances but we just didn't score."
Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2025
- LA Galaxy Come Back to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Chicago Fire FC Falls to New York City FC at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps Blank Philadelphia Union, 7-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall to Colorado Rapids, 2-1 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Late Revolution Goal Rescues 1-1 Draw with Toronto FC - New England Revolution
- San Jose Falls Behind Early As Comeback Bid Falls Short In Front Of Club-Record Crowd Of 50,978 Fans - San Jose Earthquakes
- Denis Bouanga's Three Goals Lead LAFC to 4-2 Victory in San Jose - Los Angeles FC
- Luna and Katranis Strike, Gozo Shines with Two Assists as Real Salt Lake Snaps Slide with 2-1 Win Over Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting Falls, 2-1, at Real Salt Lake - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Returns to MLS Play with 2-2 Home Draw Against the LA Galaxy - Seattle Sounders FC
- Whitecaps FC Clinch Third Straight Spot in MLS Cup Playoffs - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Last-Minute Paxten Aaronson Goal Lifts Rapids to 2-1 Win Over Houston - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road Against Charlotte FC - Inter Miami CF
- FC Dallas Blanks Texas Rival Austin FC, 2-0 - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Falls, 5-4, to Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC Wins, 3-1, Over Chicago Fire - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns 2-0 Shutout Win on the Road at CF Montréal - St. Louis City SC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Mutes Messi, Inter Miami to Make History - Charlotte FC
- CF Montréal Blanked by St. Louis CITY SC, 2-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road Against Charlotte FC - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Drops 2-1 Decision at FC Cincinnati on Final Minute Goal - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Represented at the International Level at All Ages this Window, and Do the Club Proud on and off the Field - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Face LAFC at Levi's Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Club de Foot Montreal Stories
- CF Montréal Blanked by St. Louis CITY SC, 2-0
- CF Montréal to Host St. Louis City SC at Stade Saputo this Saturday
- $483,500 Raised at the 12th Edition of the Centraide Cup Presented by Keurig Dr Pepper
- The Montreal Impact Foundation Inaugurates a New Mini Field in Val-Des-Bois
- CF Montreal Academy Enters Its Sixth MLS Next Season