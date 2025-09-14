Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Mutes Messi, Inter Miami to Make History
Published on September 13, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
A historic night at the Fortress for Charlotte FC.
A hat trick from Charlotte FC forward Idan Toklomati and an outstanding clean sheet performance from Kristijan Kahlina helped secure a 3-0 win over Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF. With the win, Charlotte FC tie the MLS post-shootout era record for longest winning streak.
In front of a sold-out lower bowl at Bank of America Stadium, it looked like Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi would crash the party and stop the streak when he drew a penalty midway through the first half. After A VAR check, Messi stepped to the penalty spot, but was thwarted by goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, who did not fall for Messi's panenka attempt.
Charlotte FC stole the momentum and didn't look back, scoring two minutes later through Toklomati.
The Crown also started the second half strong, with Toklomati finding the net again in the 47th minute after assists from forward Wilfried Zaha and midfielder Brandt Bronico.
Kahlina and the Charlotte FC backline kept Miami at bay, and Toklomati would finish a Man of the Match performance with a third goal, this time from the penalty spot. Zaha drew the penalty on Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets, but gave the ball to Toklomati to finish the hat trick.
With the performance, Toklomati now sits with 11 goals on the season, the most on the team. With the clean sheet, Kahlina now has double-digit clean sheets on the season and is only two behind his mark of 12 during his 2024 Goalkeeper of the Year campaign.
The Crown's name is now forever etched in the MLS post-shootout era history books with a ninth-consecutive win. During that span, Charlotte have outscored its opponents by a staggering 17-4.
This was Messi's second appearance at The Fortress, where he was absent during Inter Miami's 2023 trip to Charlotte. The Herons have been shut out in both matches.
Charlotte retain their third place spot and is one New York Red Bulls loss or draw away from clinching a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup playoffs.
The Crown will now look to set themselves alone at the top of the history books with a tenth straight victory on the road on Saturday, September 20 against New York City FC.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 13, 2025
- LA Galaxy Come Back to Earn 2-2 Draw Against Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Chicago Fire FC Falls to New York City FC at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- Vancouver Whitecaps Blank Philadelphia Union, 7-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall to Colorado Rapids, 2-1 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Late Revolution Goal Rescues 1-1 Draw with Toronto FC - New England Revolution
- San Jose Falls Behind Early As Comeback Bid Falls Short In Front Of Club-Record Crowd Of 50,978 Fans - San Jose Earthquakes
- Denis Bouanga's Three Goals Lead LAFC to 4-2 Victory in San Jose - Los Angeles FC
- Luna and Katranis Strike, Gozo Shines with Two Assists as Real Salt Lake Snaps Slide with 2-1 Win Over Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Sporting Falls, 2-1, at Real Salt Lake - Sporting Kansas City
- Sounders FC Returns to MLS Play with 2-2 Home Draw Against the LA Galaxy - Seattle Sounders FC
- Whitecaps FC Clinch Third Straight Spot in MLS Cup Playoffs - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Last-Minute Paxten Aaronson Goal Lifts Rapids to 2-1 Win Over Houston - Colorado Rapids
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road Against Charlotte FC - Inter Miami CF
- FC Dallas Blanks Texas Rival Austin FC, 2-0 - FC Dallas
- Atlanta United Falls, 5-4, to Columbus Crew - Atlanta United FC
- New York City FC Wins, 3-1, Over Chicago Fire - New York City FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Earns 2-0 Shutout Win on the Road at CF Montréal - St. Louis City SC
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Mutes Messi, Inter Miami to Make History - Charlotte FC
- CF Montréal Blanked by St. Louis CITY SC, 2-0 - Club de Foot Montreal
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road Against Charlotte FC - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Drops 2-1 Decision at FC Cincinnati on Final Minute Goal - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Clinch Berth in Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Represented at the International Level at All Ages this Window, and Do the Club Proud on and off the Field - FC Cincinnati
- Earthquakes Face LAFC at Levi's Stadium Today at 5:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Mutes Messi, Inter Miami to Make History
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: How the Crown Can Clinch this Weekend
- Hunger Cues | Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Registix Team up to Unveil the Registix Reserve at Bank of America Stadium
- Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami Sold Out