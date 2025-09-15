Charlotte FC Israeli Forward Idan Toklomati Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on September 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC Israeli forward Idan Toklomati was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 33 following his first career hat-trick Saturday night against Inter Miami CF. Kristijan Kahlina joined teammate Toklomati as a member of the Bench of the Matchday with his five-save clean sheet against the Herons.

The Crown tied the Seattle Sounders' modern-day MLS record with their ninth-straight victory and extended their unbeaten run to 10 league matches (9-0-1) following a 3-0 win over Inter Miami at Bank of America Stadium.

Toklomati, 21, had the best day of his young career on Saturday, tallying his first ever and the club's second ever hat trick. The Israeli forward scored his first two goals in a span of 13 minutes, tallying the game's first goal in the 34th minute then came out into the second half and finished off a crisp team goal two minutes into the second half. Teammate Wilfried Zaha earned The Crown a penalty in the 84th minute and handed the ball to Toklomati, who had a strong finish in the bottom corner of the net.

Toklomati has been one of CLTFC's brightest spots on the offensive end, stringing together seven consecutive matches with a goal contribution (7 goals/2 assists). During that seven-match stretch, he has tallied the game-winning goal or assist in the last six games (4 goals/2 assists). Since Patrick Agyemang was transferred, Toklomati has scored 11 goals in his last 13 MLS starts.

Kahlina continues his red-hot streak in net, tallying his fifth clean sheet in the last six league matches with a five-save performance on Saturday. He raised his season total to 10 clean sheets becoming just the second player in 2025 with at least 10 and he now has tallied at least double-digit clean sheets in back-to-back seasons. Kahlina's five saves raised his league-leading total to 112.

Charlotte FC sits third in the Eastern Conference table with 53 points, sits four points back of the Supporters' Shield leaders and travels to New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, September 20.

See below for the full Team of the Matchday:

F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Idan Toklomati (CLT), Thomas Müller (VAN)

M: Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Evander (CIN), Nectarios Triantis (MIN), Diego Rossi (CLB)

D: Bernard Kamungo (DAL), Miki Yamane (LA), Alex Freeman (ORL)

GK: Dayne St. Clair (MIN)

Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)

Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Mathías Laborda (VAN), Conrad Wallem (STL), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Ali Ahmed (VAN), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Jamal Thiaré (ATL), Danny Musovski (SEA)







Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2025

