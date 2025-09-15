Bernard Kamungo Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Dallas' 2-0 Home Win over Texas Rivals Austin FC

Published on September 15, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas wingback Bernard Kamungo has been named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday, presented by Audi, for Matchday 33. Kamungo earned his first starting XI team of the matchday selection since Oct. 2023.

Bernard Kamungo scored his second goal of the season, his first at home in 2025. Under head coach Eric Quill, Kamungo converted to a wingback where he has excelled during the final third of the season. Since moving to wingback, FC Dallas is unbeaten in five games - their longest streak of the season.

This marks the 15th time in 2025 that an FC Dallas player has earned Team of the Matchday honors from MLSsoccer.com.

F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Idan Toklomati (CLT), Thomas Müller (VAN)

M: Emmanuel Sabbi (VAN), Evander (CIN), Nectarios Triantis (MIN), Diego Rossi (CLB)

D: Bernard Kamungo (DAL), Miki Yamane (LA), Alex Freeman (ORL)

GK: Dayne St. Clair (MIN)

Coach: Jesper Sørensen (VAN)

Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Mathías Laborda (VAN), Conrad Wallem (STL), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Ali Ahmed (VAN), Dániel Gazdag (CLB), Zavier Gozo (RSL), Jamal Thiaré (ATL), Danny Musovski (SEA)

FC Dallas Team of the Matchday Selections

Petar Musa (Bench: Week 1, 2 and 7, Starting XI: Week 25, 26)

Luciano Acosta (Bench: Week 5, 6 Starting XI: Week 19)

Pedrinho (Bench: Week 10)

Sebastien Ibeagha (Bench: Week 16)

Logan Farrington: (Bench: Week 27)

Lalas Abubakar: (Starting XI: Week 28)

Michael Collodi: (Starting XI: Week 30)

Jacob Jackson: (Starting XI: Week 32, Player of the Matchday)

Bernard Kamungo: (Starting XI: Week 33)







Major League Soccer Stories from September 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.