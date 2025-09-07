Ten-Man FC Dallas Earns Point in 1-1 Draw at St. Louis CITY SC

Published on September 6, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS, Missouri - FC Dallas (7-11-10, 31 points) drew 1-1 with St. Louis CITY SC (5-17-7, 22 points) Saturday night at Energizer Park after playing down a man for 71 minutes following a first-half red card.

MUSA LEVELS THE MATCH

Forward Petar Musa scored his team-leading 14th goal to equalize three minutes after St. Louis' opener. Musa is now tied with Homegrown forward Jesús Ferreira for the most goals in a two-season span in club history with 30. Christian Cappis assisted Musa's 14th goal. It was Cappis' first assist in Major League Soccer and first for FC Dallas.

STEPPING IN UNDER THE THREE POSTS

Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson made his FC Dallas debut after replacing midfielder Kaick in the 16th minute following goalkeeper Michael Collodi's red card. Jackson recorded 11 saves in relief, tying for the second most in a match in FC Dallas history. The 13 combined saves by Collodi and Jackson is the most ever in a game by FC Dallas.

A RARE RED FOR DALLAS

For the second time since 2023, an FC Dallas goalkeeper has been shown a red card at Energizer Park. Prior to this, Dallas goalkeepers had received red cards in only three matches:

Aug. 30, 2023, vs. St. Louis CITY SC: Maarten Paes

April 25, 2009, vs. Chivas USA: Dario Sala

April 30, 1999, vs. San Jose Clash: Matt Jordan

RESCUING POINTS

FC Dallas has recovered 19 points from a losing position this season, the most in MLS. Dallas finished the month of August 1-0-3.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas hosts Texas rivals Austin FC on Saturday, Sept. 13 from Toyota Stadium at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV. The audio call can be heard on the official FC Dallas app.

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head coach Eric Quill

On tonight's match...

"It's a tie that feels like a win. In a place like this, with the amount of time we were down a man, against a technical team like St. Louis, even though they're not where they want to be in the playoff mix, that's a good side with their technique and profiles. They had chances but the defensive effort, the grind, the organization, the mentality to stay engaged and contest shots, to slide and to do all these things, this team is fighting. We want to win games but I think FC Dallas fans watching tonight would be proud to see what the team just did for the crest and how they fought with every bit of themselves. We may look back on this point, at the very end, and say what a massive point it is. We have the potential to get in (to the playoffs). I really wish it would've been 11v11 tonight because I think the way we're trending and playing is going the right direction. Next weekend is going to be a massive game and I'm looking forward to it because of what I've seen in training in terms of quality and mentality. We're becoming a team that works hard for each other, roots for each other, the chemistry is off the charts and they all want to be in the playoffs. And they're fighting like that and I can't be more proud to be their coach right now."

On Jacob Jackson's performance in goal..

"I was a fan like everybody watching back home. Just watching a guy step up, cold off the bench and get thrown in a game, down a man, and he just stood on his head. You see that he's played games in this league. You can see this quality. And I'm just really proud of him, because I know that's not easy to come in cold and come into a place like this, the environment that this stadium is, and the electricity that goes on. And that's not easy to face that many shots and come up as many times as he did."

Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson

On making his FC Dallas debut...

"The opportunity comes, when it comes. It was unfortunate for Collodi. I don't know if that was a red, but that's the best part of our job, is you have to be ready at all times. And fortunately I had a good game but unfortunately, we didn't get the win, which is disappointing but a tie is crucial right now because we're trying to make that playoff push. A point is a point and every point forward is a chance to get to that playoff line."

On the goalkeeper union today...

"It was good, I also have to shout out Michael Collodi. He had two amazing saves. Honestly, we should put that as 13 saves, because to be honest with you, it's not about me, it's about the goalkeeper group from Maarten Paes, Drew Keeshan and Michael Collodi. We all work every day for all that stuff. We have to count those two saves, because without those, that's 2-0, if everything continued the way it is. It was a good game, try to improve, and just keep working forward and try to do the best I can to improve."

On moving forward...

"I think we're just doing one day at a time. Let's see what the flight home is. Let's see what Sunday looks like, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and we'll get to Austin when we get to Austin, that's kind of the goal. Hopefully the team shares that opinion as well. We can only control what we can control, let's not worry too much about whether it's a derby, this, that, that or the other. Let's just go out and play our best soccer this week."

Defender Bernard Kamungo

On tonight's match...

"We made a mistake earlier in the match. We gave them a red card, and we had to defend one man down so it wasn't easy. But the team came and fought together, and came back with the point." On the team's mentality heading into the next match..

"Just keep fighting. Every game is a final, and we have to make sure we get a point every game we play."







