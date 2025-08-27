FC Dallas Forward Louicius Don Deedson Receives Haiti National Team Call-Up

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Louicius Don Deedson has been called up to the Haitian National Team for Haiti's final round of World Cup qualifier matches versus Honduras on Friday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. CT from Ergilio Hato Stadium in Willemstad, Curaçao, and versus Costa Rica on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. CT from the National Stadium of Costa Rica in San José, Costa Rica.

Since FC Dallas acquired him from Danish club Odense Boldklub on July 18, 2025, Deedson has appeared in two matches. He debuted Aug. 9, 2025, against the Portland Timbers in the 87th minute.

A native of Tabarre, Haiti, Deedson made his international debut March 25, 2021, against Belize in the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers. He has since earned 22 caps and recorded eight goals and eight assists with Les Grenadiers. Most recently, he featured for Haiti in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and scored in the 19th minute against the United States on June 22 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.







