Sounders FC Faces the LA Galaxy Tonight in Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals at Dignity Health Sports Park
Published on August 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - After a 5-2 win over Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, Seattle Sounders FC returns to Leagues Cup 2025 action with a Semifinals matchup against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, August 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, Univision, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle advanced to the Semifinals with a penalty shootout victory over Liga MX side Club Puebla. Seattle goalkeeper Andrew Thomas made two saves in the shootout to help secure the victory in the Quarterfinals.
Sounders FC and the LA Galaxy have met 53 times in all competitions since Seattle joined MLS in 2009. The Rave Green hold a 21-18-14 advantage, including a 4-0 win at Dignity Health Sports Park earlier this month.
Seattle and the Galaxy also met in Leagues Cup action last year in the Round of 32, with Sounders FC securing a 3-1 victory.
The winner of Wednesday's matchup will face the winner of the other Semifinals match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City SC, also being played on August 27.
As the only team in the tournament to earn nine points during Phase One, the Rave Green are guaranteed to host either the Leagues Cup 2025 Final or Third Place Match on August 31. The top three placing teams from the competition qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The winner of that competition then represents the region at the FIFA Club World Cup. Kickoff time, broadcast and credential information for the Leagues Cup 2025 Final or Third Place Match will be available at a later date.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Keith Costigan & Maurice Edu
Talent (Spanish): Pablo Ramirez, Jesús Bracamontes & Michele Giannone
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Lamar Neagle & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
