Keys to the Match: New Man

Published on August 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC take on D.C. United on Saturday evening.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

New Man

D.C. United are in the early days of the René Weiler era.

The Swiss head coach has won trophies in his homeland as well as in Belgium and Egypt, and was announced in mid-July.

After receiving his paperwork he has overseen United's two most recent games. Both matches ended in 1-1 draws for D.C., with Weiler altering systems between the two games from a 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1.

In his previous managerial post, at Swiss side Servette FC, he was more than willing to alter the team's formation while remaining consistent in his use of a back four. He used a 4-2-3-1, 4-4-2, and 4-4-1-1 during his time there, and that edge of unpredictability is something New York City FC must be mindful of.

Good Form

New York City FC are currently in great form in MLS and Saturday's performance against FC Cincinnati showed just why.

The box score favored New York City, but they also had more possession and recorded nearly twice the expected goals of their opponents. There are plenty of reasons for New York City to take confidence into the game.

Pascal Jansen will be keen to make sure that confidence does not become complacency, with the game against D.C. United a great opportunity to cement their place above the playoff line.

Forward Change

One of D.C. United's star turns is undoubtedly Belgian forward Christian Benteke.

The former Liverpool and Aston Villa player has taken exceptionally well to life in MLS, winning a golden boot and causing havoc for defenses across the league. In recent outings, however, another name has emerged: Jackson Hopkins.

The youngster has scored back-to-back goals for United against Montréal and Miami. Those two well-taken finishes have helped United secure draws, and New York City will need to keep an eye on Hopkins if he leads the line.

The 21-year-old combines size with technical quality in the final third.







