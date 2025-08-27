Owen Graham-Roache and Josh-Duc Nteziryayo Called up by Canada U17

MONTREAL - CF Montréal forward Owen Graham-Roache and Academy defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo have been called up to the Canada U17 team.

The U17 team will hold a training camp in Spain from August 29 to September 10 in preparation for the World Cup to be held November 3-27 in Qatar. Canada will also play three friendly matches on September 4 against Morocco, September 6 against Uzbekistan, and September 9 against England.

Graham-Roache signed his first professional contract with the Club on February 5. He was called up for the Concacaf U17 Championship last February, qualifying for the World Cup.

A product of the Pre-Academy, defender Josh-Duc Nteziryayo joined the organization in 2018 and has four caps with Canada's U15 team. He currently plays for CF Montreal's U18 team in MLS NEXT.







