Maxime Chanot Announces Retirement from Professional Football

Published on August 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC defender Maxime Chanot today announced his retirement from professional football, bringing an end to a distinguished career that spanned nearly two decades across Europe, Major League Soccer, and the international stage.

Chanot, 35, joined LAFC in 2024 from French club Ajaccio after a decorated, nine-season career with New York City FC, where he was a cornerstone of the backline, playing a pivotal role in the club's 2021 MLS Cup Championship and captaining the team to victory in the 2022 Campeones Cup.

With LAFC, Chanot appeared in 37 games across all competitions throughout 2024-2025, registering two assists.

"Since I was a child, I dreamed of becoming a professional footballer," Chanot said. "I chased that dream with passion and determination. Nothing came easy, but I am proud that I never gave up. For 19 years, I fought every single day, I pushed my limits and got back up after every fall. I have had the immense honor and privilege of playing for great clubs around the world, representing my country and living a career full of unforgettable moments. Despite all my efforts over the past few months to return to the pitch, my head injury forces me to step away from the game I love. While I had hoped for a different ending, I trust in God's plan and leave the game with a peaceful heart filled with gratitude for everything I have been blessed to experience in my career."

On the international stage, Chanot earned more than 71 caps with the Luxembourg national team, while also serving as a captain.

Born in Nancy, France, Chanot began his professional career in Europe with AS Nancy and Stade de Reims in France before joining Sheffield United in 2006.

One of the league's most respected defenders, Chanot, made a total of 237 appearances in all competitions for LAFC and NYCFC. He registered five goals and three assists in 15,423 career regular season MLS minutes and scored two goals in 1,518 postseason minutes (17 games).

"Max has enjoyed success everywhere he has played," said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. "He has been a model of professionalism whose consistency and leadership with both his clubs and his national team will long be remembered. We are grateful for everything he brought to LAFC, and we wish Max the absolute best as they begin this next chapter together."

"Since I was a child, I dreamed of becoming a professional footballer," Chanot said. "I chased that dream with passion and determination. Nothing came easy, but I am proud that I never gave up. For 19 years, I fought every single day, I pushed my limits and got back up after every fall. I have had the immense honor and privilege of playing for great clubs around the world, representing my country and living a career full of unforgettable moments. Despite all my efforts over the past few months to return to the pitch, this head injury forces me to step away from the game I love. While I had hoped for a different ending, I trust in God's plan and leave the game with a peaceful heart filled with gratitude for everything I have been blessed to experience in my career."







Major League Soccer Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.