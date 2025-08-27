Three LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up for U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for Friendlies in Netherlands

Published on August 27, 2025

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy Academy defenders Ryan Hartley and Enrique "Kike" Martinez and midfielder Mateo Tsakiris were each named to the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team roster for an international training camp to be held in Noordwijk, Netherlands from Sept. 1-8.

The camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

In the team's second-to-last gathering before heading to the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, head coach Gonzalo Segares will guide the U-17 MNT in a pair of friendly matches against the Netherlands on Friday, Sept. 5 and Monday, Sept. 8 at Gemeentelijk Sportpark SJC in Noordwijk, Netherlands. Both matches will kick off at 7:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. PT).

All players are born after Jan. 1, 2008, and are age-eligible for this fall's FIFA U-17 World Cup, where the USA will face Burkina Faso (Nov. 5), Tajikistan (Nov. 8) and Czechia (Nov. 11) in Group I.

U-17 MEN'S NATIONAL TEAM ROSTER BY POSITION (Club; Hometown):

GOALKEEPERS (2): William Lomdell (Sporting Lisbon/POR; Lisbon, Portugal), Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totowa, N.J.)

DEFENDERS (7): Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion; Lincoln, Neb.), Ryan Hartley (LA Galaxy; Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Ian James (Sporting Kansas City; St. Paul, Minn.), Enrique "Kike" Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Oliver Tan (Pacos de Ferreira/POR; Piedmont, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.

MIDFIELDERS (7): Máximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jude Terry (LAFC; San Diego, Calif.), Mateo Tsakiris (LA Galaxy; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (5): Chase Adams (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Mathis Albert (Borussia Dortmund/GER; El Segundo, Calif.), Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Julian Hall (New York Red Bulls; New York, N.Y.), Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union; Huntsville, Ala.)







