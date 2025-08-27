San Diego FC and Qualcomm Announce Multi-Year Collaboration; Qualcomm Named Front-Of-Kit Partner for San Diego FC's Right to Dream Academy

SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) today announced a landmark local collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in advanced technology solutions and the naming rights partner of Snapdragon Stadium through its consumer Snapdragon brand.

As part of the multi-year agreement, Qualcomm Technologies will serve as the front-of-kit partner for SDFC's Right to Dream Academy team, furthering its investment in the local community. SDFC's Right to Dream Academy is designed to identify, develop, and educate the next generation of top soccer talent while providing a holistic pathway for student-athletes. Qualcomm Technologies will support Right to Dream Academy athletes with its technology by providing products powered by Snapdragon© processors in the classroom.

To further the community impact of this collaboration, SDFC and Qualcomm Technologies will launch an annual futsal court refurbishment program, revitalizing playing spaces across San Diego County to ensure more people have safe, accessible, and high-quality places to play. In addition, Qualcomm Technologies and SDFC will collaborate on annual community-led events for Qualcomm employees, Academy players and Club staff to engage with the local community.

In addition, Qualcomm Technologies will receive marketing, branding and promotional rights - including Qualcomm© and Snapdragon© brand integration across select SDFC digital platforms, premium signage within Snapdragon Stadium, and opportunities to activate around SDFC matches and community initiatives.

"This collaboration celebrates the innovation and ambition that define San Diego," said Tom Penn, CEO of SDFC. "Together with Qualcomm Technologies, we're creating a future-forward experience for fans at Snapdragon Stadium and throughout the community, while investing in the next generation of soccer players through the Right to Dream Academy and building spaces for the community to enjoy the game."

"By partnering with SDFC, we are not just enhancing our brand presence; we are making an impact on San Diego and the next generation of soccer stars. This dynamic collaboration is a game-changer for Qualcomm, SDFC, and the local community, setting a new benchmark for sports marketing and community development," said Don McGuire, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Qualcomm Incorporated.

This local collaboration complements Qualcomm Technologies' existing naming rights for Snapdragon Stadium and extends the company's visibility throughout SDFC's inaugural MLS season.

Legends, a global premium experiences company, represented SDFC in sourcing and negotiating the collaboration.

