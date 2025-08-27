Sporting KC Weekly

Sporting Kansas City will host the Colorado Rapids at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park in a rematch of the teams' first MLS match on April 13, 1996. Tickets are available via SeatGeek and college students can take advantage of the Sporting U Pass to purchase $15 Supporters' Stand tickets.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and local radio coverage will air on Sports Radio 810 WHB. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a SKCvCOL watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Saturday.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Thursday with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including the new Sporting Kansas City Homage Gray MLS x Ted Lasso Believe t-shirt.

Late registration will close on Friday for the fall season of Sporting Rec League at Central Bank Sporting Complex in Kansas City, Mo., and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields in Kansas City, Kan., as well as the Pre-K division at Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex in Olathe, Kan. For more information and to sign up a player, visit SKCrecsoccer.com.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro campaign at 12 p.m. CT on Sunday against Colorado Rapids 2 at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets are available via SeatGeek and the Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com. Fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

