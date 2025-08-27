New York Red Bulls Forward Julian Hall and Goalkeeper Aidan Stokes Called to U-17 USYNT World Cup Preparation Camp

Published on August 27, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, N.J - New York Red Bulls Forward Julian Hall and Goalkeeper Aidan Stokes have been called into U-17 USYNT World Cup Preparation Camp in the Noordwijk, Netherlands from September 1 to September 9.

Hall has appeared in 21 matches and has two starts this season. He made his first career MLS start on March 8 against Atlanta United FC and is the third-youngest player in franchise history to make their first MLS start at 16 years old and 349 days old. The forward also started in three 2025 Leagues Cup matches and became the youngest goal scorer in an international competition in franchise history at 17 years and 132 days old when he scored a goal in a 1-1 draw against Monterrey on August 3.

Hall made two appearances in the 2025 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, logging a total of 79 minutes played.

The Manhattan, NY native also appeared in four MLS NEXT Pro matches this season with New York Red Bulls II and tallied three goals and one assist. He was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek 3 for a one goal, one assist performance in a 3-2 victory over NYCFC II on March 30.

On the international stage, Hall has represented the USYNT at the U-15 and U-17 levels. He was most recently called into U-17 USYNT camp in Spain on May 24. He appeared in three friendly matches against Sweden, Canada and Japan logging a total of 199 minutes played. The forward scored in the matchup against Canada on June 7.

The forward also made nine appearances for the U-15 USYNT team, scoring four goals. The Manhattan, NY native was a part of the 2023 U-15 CONCACAF Championship winning side and scored three goals in the tournament.

Stokes has started in 20 matches for Red Bulls II in MLS NEXT Pro this season, logging 1,745 minutes played. The goalkeeper has six clean sheets which is tied for the second-most in MLS NEXT Pro this season. He was also named MLS NEXT Pro May Goalkeeper of the Month after making 13 saves and earning two shutouts in five starts in the month of May. Stokes most notably made three saves and scored the match winning penalty kick in a 10-round shootout win over Carolina Core FC on May 4.

The Totowa, NJ native previously represented the U-17 USYNT camp in Spain on May 24. He made two starts in international friendlies against Sweden and Japan. The goalkeeper recorded a clean sheet in a 3-0 victory over Japan on June 10.

The goalkeeper started in two matches against Germany and Slovakia in the 2024 Vaclaav Jezek Cup in Mikulov, Czech Republic. Stokes also previously represented the U-17 USYNT in April 2023 where he made two starts in friendlies against England and Spain. The goalkeeper has made five appearances for U-16 Wales, and one appearance with U-17 England.

Camp will begin on September 1 and the USYNT will play two friendly matches against the Netherlands on Friday, September 5 and Monday, September 8 at Gemeentelijk SJC in Noordwijk, Netherlands. Both matches will kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.







