Hype House Launches at Sports Illustrated Stadium

Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York Red Bulls News Release







HARRISON, NJ - The New York Red Bulls announced the launch of Hype House - a first-of-its-kind, open-air social club inside Sports Illustrated Stadium that redefines the matchday experience.

Anchored on the North End in the reimagined Crossbar space, Hype House captures the electric energy of match day in a space built for exclusivity and connection. Skip the crowd and enter through your private club door, sip exclusive Hype House cocktails, savor elevated stadium fare and walk pitch side before kickoff.

Hype House puts members in the heart of the action.

Inside, fans will find an atmosphere charged with the same electricity as matchday itself. The open-air design pairs curated music, live DJ sets, and stadium fare elevated by Levy Restaurants, complete with signature Hype House cocktails. Exclusive merchandise, private entry, dedicated restrooms, and interactive fan experiences add layers of access that make the space unlike anything else in MLS.

Beyond matchday, Hype House will also be available for select private venue rentals, offering a premium backdrop for brand activations, corporate events, celebrations, and one-of-a-kind gatherings.

"Hype House creates a new level of premium at Sports Illustrated Stadium - one that's social, approachable, and designed for fans who want even more out of matchday," said Joe Stetson, Chief Revenue Officer, New York Red Bulls. "It's the perfect bridge between traditional seating and our suite experiences, giving fans and partners a space that's vibrant, flexible, and built for connection."

Hype House opens in 2026 and offers premium matchday access through full-season memberships, partial season, match passes, and group packages for every size - including large parties of 300+.

Hype House Season Ticket members gain access to the full suite of season member perks & benefits like meet the team events, access to view open practice sessions, exclusive team merchandise discount, a member ticket exchange system, access to events and concerts, and Loyalty Members+ benefits.

Join the waitlist and learn more at newyorkredbulls.com/hypehouse.







