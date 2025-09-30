Kevin Kelsy called up to Venezuela National Team for October FIFA International Window

PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy has been called into the Venezuelan Men's National Team for a pair of friendly matches in the October FIFA international period, the Venezuelan Football Federation announced today.

Venezuela will play its first match against Argentina on October 10 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Then, Kelsy and La Vinotinto will play Belize on October 14 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illi.

This marks Kelsy's third selection to the national team and first since making his senior debut for Venezuela this year, coming off the bench in a 6-3 loss to Colombia in World Cup Qualifiers on Sept. 10.At the youth level, Kelsyhas made 16 appearances for La Vinotinto's U23 and U20 sides, registering four goals. This year, Kelsy has registered career-highs in goals (7) and assists (2) with the Portland Timbers and notably leads the club in goals across all competitions with nine.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Venezuela vs. Argentina

(International Friendly) October 10

5:00p.m. (Pacific) Kevin Kelsy

(Venezuela) Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Venezuela vs. Belize

(International Friendly)

October 14

Kickoff TBD Kevin Kelsy

(Venezuela) SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Ill.







