San Diego FC Tickets on Sale Today for Historic First Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Matches

Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that single-match tickets for the Club's Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs matches will go on sale today to the general public at 2:00 p.m. PT at SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs. Following a historic inaugural regular season, SDFC is set to make its playoff debut, with the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs kicking off Wednesday, Oct. 22, and culminating with the 2025 MLS Cup Final on Saturday, Dec. 6. Fans can secure their seats to witness the Club's first postseason run and be part of this milestone moment in San Diego soccer history.

2026 SDFC Season Ticket Members receive guaranteed access to purchase playoff tickets, with the best value and best seats. Fans interested in becoming a Season Ticket Member can visit SanDiegoFC.com/Memberships for more information. Fans can learn more about tickets, Playoffs format, and more, by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.

The exclusive Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff collection has also officially dropped at Eighteen Threads. Fans can secure their Playoff merch HERE and support SDFC in the Club's first-ever Playoff run.

Next up, SDFC will travel to face the Houston Dynamo at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4 before closing out the MLS Regular Season on the road against the Portland Timbers on MLS Decision Day on Saturday, Oct. 18 at Providence Park.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Format

A total of 18 clubs will qualify for the postseason - the top nine from each conference. Seeds 1-7 earn automatic entry into the Round One Best-of-3 Series, while seeds 8-9 face off in a single-match Wild Card. The 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs begin in late October, with the MLS Cup Final scheduled for December 6.

Decision Day 2025 (Saturday, October 18)

Playoff implications are on the line with all 30 clubs in action on MLS' final regular season matchday. Eastern Conference matches will start at 3 p.m. PT, while Western Conference games begin at 6 p.m. PT.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Matches (Wednesday, October 22)

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card matches will feature a single-game elimination match in each conference between the No. 8 and No. 9 seed, which will be hosted by the higher seed and played on Wednesday, October 22. The winners will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series to face their respective conferences' No. 1 seeds.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series (Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9)

The top seven teams from each conference will automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series, followed by the respective winners of the Wild Card matches. All 16 teams participating in Round One will play at least one home playoff game in the series. Each series will see the higher seed host the first game, the lower seed host the second game, before returning, if necessary, to the higher seed's venue for the pivotal final game.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals (Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23)

Following the excitement of the Best-of-3 Series, the single-elimination win-or-go-home Conference Semifinals will be contested on Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23. MLS regular season play is key as each of the four matches are hosted by the team with the better regular-season record.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals (Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30)

A berth to 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi is up for grabs on Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30 as the Eastern and Western Conference Finals will determine who competes for 2025 MLS Cup.

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi (Saturday, December 6)

The postseason culminates with 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi. Hosting rights will be awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record.

The complete Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket and broadcast details will be announced once finalized. For more information about the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, visit www.MLSsoccer.com.







