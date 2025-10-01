LA Galaxy Host 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup against Toluca FC Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 1

Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Tomorrow night the reigning MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy will host Campeon de Campeones winners Deportivo Toluca FC in the 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on Wednesday, Oct. 1 (7:30 p.m. PT) at Dignity Health Sports Park. The match will be streamed globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and broadcast on TelevisaUnivision (TUDN).

In its seventh edition, the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup will feature the reigning 2024 MLS Cup champion, the LA Galaxy, who will look to become the first MLS club in California to lift the Campeones Cup trophy. The LA Galaxy will host Toluca, who defeated Club America 3-1 in the Campeón de Campeones match on July 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park. MLS and LIGA MX are even with three wins a piece in Campeones Cup history, with Club America most recently defeating the Columbus Crew 5-4 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation. The LA Galaxy will aim to return championship bragging rights back to MLS for the first time since 2022.

LA Galaxy vs Toluca FC

2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup

Wednesday, October 1 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, CA

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

TelevisaUnivision (TUDN)







