LA Galaxy Host 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup against Toluca FC Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 1
Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Tomorrow night the reigning MLS Cup champion LA Galaxy will host Campeon de Campeones winners Deportivo Toluca FC in the 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on Wednesday, Oct. 1 (7:30 p.m. PT) at Dignity Health Sports Park. The match will be streamed globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and broadcast on TelevisaUnivision (TUDN).
In its seventh edition, the Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup will feature the reigning 2024 MLS Cup champion, the LA Galaxy, who will look to become the first MLS club in California to lift the Campeones Cup trophy. The LA Galaxy will host Toluca, who defeated Club America 3-1 in the Campeón de Campeones match on July 20 at Dignity Health Sports Park. MLS and LIGA MX are even with three wins a piece in Campeones Cup history, with Club America most recently defeating the Columbus Crew 5-4 in penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation. The LA Galaxy will aim to return championship bragging rights back to MLS for the first time since 2022.
LA Galaxy vs Toluca FC
2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup
Wednesday, October 1 | 7:30 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 7:40 p.m. PT)
Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, CA
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
TelevisaUnivision (TUDN)
Major League Soccer Stories from September 30, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Falls against Chicago Fire FC - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Host 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup against Toluca FC Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 1 - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Goalkeeper Stefan Frei Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS and the Players' Tribune - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Hits the Road with Official Illinois License Plates for Fans - Chicago Fire FC
- Kevin Kelsy called up to Venezuela National Team for October FIFA International Window - Portland Timbers
- Sporting Director David Lee Departs New York City FC to Join Sporting Kansas CityÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯ - New York City FC
- Sporting KC Names David Lee as President of Soccer Operations and General Manager - Sporting Kansas City
- Charlotte's First Hispanic Soccer Hero Was ¡Rayos Personified - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Opens $25 Million Expansion to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground - Atlanta United FC
- San Diego FC Tickets on Sale Today for Historic First Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Matches - San Diego FC
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for October International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution M Allan Oyirwoth & F Dor Turgeman Earn October National Team Call-Ups - New England Revolution
- Zorhan Bassong to Join Canadian National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Hype House Launches at Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC to Host Final Match of 2025 Regular Season at Citi Field - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Host 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup against Toluca FC Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 1
- LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchdays 36 and 37
- LA Galaxy Defeat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 on Saturday Night
- LA Galaxy Host Sporting Kansas City Tomorrow, Saturday, September 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park
- LA Galaxy, Toluca FC Join Forces as Part of 2025 Campeones Cup to Expand Youth Soccer Access in Their Local Communities