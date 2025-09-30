New York City FC to Host Final Match of 2025 Regular Season at Citi Field

New York City FC today announced the venue for the Club's final home match of the 2025 MLS Regular Season. The Club will host their Decision Day match at Citi Field on Saturday, October 18 against the Seattle Sounders.

New York City FC recently clinched their spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with four games to spare following their home win against Charlotte FC on September 20. Come support the 'Boys in Blue' as they look to close out the regular season on a strong note before the beginning of their playoff campaign.

Tickets for the Club's Decision Day match against Seattle will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, October 1 at 12pm ET. Fans can purchase their tickets at ticketmaster.com/nycfc.

City Members will receive additional communication today with information regarding their tickets to the match, as well as presale information to purchase additional tickets.

For ticket related inquiries, please contact a ticket representative or New York City FC Fan Services at 855-77-NYCFC or fanservices@nycfc.com.







