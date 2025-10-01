Inter Miami CF Falls against Chicago Fire FC

Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF (16W-7L-8D, 56 points) fell 3-5 against Chicago Fire FC on Tuesday night. Forward Luis Suárez, who recorded a brace, and defender Tomás Avilés scored the team's goals in the matchup at Chase Stadium.

Lineup Notes

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Avilés, Gonzalo Luján and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright Sergio Busquets and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; captain Lionel Messi and Suárez led the team in attack.

Match Action

The visitors opened the lead in the 11th minute, with Dje D'Avilla scoring for Chicago Fire. Jonathan Dean doubled Chicago's lead in the 31st minute.

Inter Miami cut one back in the 39th minute, with Avilés striking from close range after a scramble inside the box following a corner kick to record his second goals this regular season.

Rominigue Kouamé scored for Chicago Fire in the 43rd minute and the match went into the halftime break with a 1-3 scoreline.

Inter Miami nearly scored its second goal of the night in the 52th minute, but both the initial shot from Messi and subsequent hit from Tadeo Allende from outside the box bounced off the woodwork.

Suárez once again shortened the distance to one goal for Inter Miami in the 57th minute, finding the back of the net with a grounded finish to the far post from inside the box to capitalize on a precise through ball from Rodríguez. The goal was Suárez's eighth this regular season, while the assist was the first for Rodríguez in MLS.

Suárez secured his brace and tied the match 3-3 in the 74th minute, with a curler to the far post to cap off a fantastic team play. The goal was the ninth for Suárez in the league in 2025, and his third in the last three games, while the assist was Alba's 12th.

Chicago then scored twice for the final 3-5 scoreline, with goals from Justin Reynolds in the 80th minute and from Brian Gutiérrez in the 83rd minute.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami will host the New England Revolution this Saturday, Oct. 4 at Chase Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets HERE.

Stats

Possession:

MIA - 64.5%

CHI - 35.5%

Shots:

MIA - 24

CHI - 11

Saves:

MIA - 1

CHI - 7

Corners:

MIA - 3

CHI - 2

Fouls:

MIA - 9

CHI - 8







Major League Soccer Stories from September 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.