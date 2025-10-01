Inter Miami CF Falls against Chicago Fire FC
Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF (16W-7L-8D, 56 points) fell 3-5 against Chicago Fire FC on Tuesday night. Forward Luis Suárez, who recorded a brace, and defender Tomás Avilés scored the team's goals in the matchup at Chase Stadium.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Avilés, Gonzalo Luján and Jordi Alba made up the back four; Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright Sergio Busquets and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; captain Lionel Messi and Suárez led the team in attack.
Match Action
The visitors opened the lead in the 11th minute, with Dje D'Avilla scoring for Chicago Fire. Jonathan Dean doubled Chicago's lead in the 31st minute.
Inter Miami cut one back in the 39th minute, with Avilés striking from close range after a scramble inside the box following a corner kick to record his second goals this regular season.
Rominigue Kouamé scored for Chicago Fire in the 43rd minute and the match went into the halftime break with a 1-3 scoreline.
Inter Miami nearly scored its second goal of the night in the 52th minute, but both the initial shot from Messi and subsequent hit from Tadeo Allende from outside the box bounced off the woodwork.
Suárez once again shortened the distance to one goal for Inter Miami in the 57th minute, finding the back of the net with a grounded finish to the far post from inside the box to capitalize on a precise through ball from Rodríguez. The goal was Suárez's eighth this regular season, while the assist was the first for Rodríguez in MLS.
Suárez secured his brace and tied the match 3-3 in the 74th minute, with a curler to the far post to cap off a fantastic team play. The goal was the ninth for Suárez in the league in 2025, and his third in the last three games, while the assist was Alba's 12th.
Chicago then scored twice for the final 3-5 scoreline, with goals from Justin Reynolds in the 80th minute and from Brian Gutiérrez in the 83rd minute.
Next Match
Next, Inter Miami will host the New England Revolution this Saturday, Oct. 4 at Chase Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets HERE.
Stats
Possession:
MIA - 64.5%
CHI - 35.5%
Shots:
MIA - 24
CHI - 11
Saves:
MIA - 1
CHI - 7
Corners:
MIA - 3
CHI - 2
Fouls:
MIA - 9
CHI - 8
Major League Soccer Stories from September 30, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Falls against Chicago Fire FC - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Host 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup against Toluca FC Tomorrow, Wednesday, October 1 - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Goalkeeper Stefan Frei Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS and the Players' Tribune - Seattle Sounders FC
- Chicago Fire FC Hits the Road with Official Illinois License Plates for Fans - Chicago Fire FC
- Kevin Kelsy called up to Venezuela National Team for October FIFA International Window - Portland Timbers
- Sporting Director David Lee Departs New York City FC to Join Sporting Kansas CityÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯ÃÂ¢Ãâ¬ÃÂ¯ - New York City FC
- Sporting KC Names David Lee as President of Soccer Operations and General Manager - Sporting Kansas City
- Charlotte's First Hispanic Soccer Hero Was ¡Rayos Personified - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Opens $25 Million Expansion to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Training Ground - Atlanta United FC
- San Diego FC Tickets on Sale Today for Historic First Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoff Matches - San Diego FC
- Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for October International Window - Chicago Fire FC
- Revolution M Allan Oyirwoth & F Dor Turgeman Earn October National Team Call-Ups - New England Revolution
- Zorhan Bassong to Join Canadian National Team - Sporting Kansas City
- Hype House Launches at Sports Illustrated Stadium - New York Red Bulls
- New York City FC to Host Final Match of 2025 Regular Season at Citi Field - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Falls against Chicago Fire FC
- Inter Miami CF Hosts Chicago Fire FC for Midweek Regular Season Action
- Ruiz Undergoes Surgery
- Where to Watch: Mateo Silvetti at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile
- Inter Miami CF Draws, 1-1, on the Road Against Toronto FC