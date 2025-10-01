Sounders FC Goalkeeper Stefan Frei Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS and the Players' Tribune
Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Audi of America, Major League Soccer and The Players' Tribune today announced that Sounders FC goalkeeper Stefan Frei is being featured in the "Celebrating Impact" content series for his demonstration of excellence in driving progress in his community. Spotlighting Frei's work in the fight against childhood cancer, the series was unveiled earlier today through written, video and social across The Players' Tribune's and MLS' channels. In support of his work driving progress off the field, Audi is making a $50,000 contribution to Seattle Children's Hospital, Frei's nonprofit of choice, through the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund.
Frei has a longstanding history of positively impacting the community through his relationship with Seattle Children's Hospital and its Kick Childhood Cancer nonprofit. Since beginning his work in 2017, he has been a driving force behind Scarves Fighting Cancer, which has now surpassed half a million dollars raised for pediatric cancer research at Seattle Children's Hospital. Frei has poured his time, creativity and humility into the cause, using his passion for art to design limited-edition scarves, prints and collaborations - including the popular You Shall Not Pass series and exclusive designs with glassybaby - that have sold out season after season. Beyond fundraising, Frei has cultivated meaningful relationships year after year with children and families facing the unimaginable. Harnessing his platform and the power of the Sounders community, Frei's extraordinary character shines through in every effort as he inspires hope and fuels research in the fight against childhood cancer.
"The kids I've had the privilege to meet show unbelievable strength every day, and their courage puts everything into perspective," said Frei. "If sharing my work as an artist can help fund research and bring families hope, I am proud to do that. If spending time with these kids can help lift their spirits, even briefly, then it's worth every effort. I'm deeply grateful to Audi for their generous support, which will help bring researchers closer to more cures for kids battling cancer in our community and beyond."
As MLS celebrates its landmark 30th season, the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award returns to recognize players making a difference beyond the pitch, highlighting Audi's continued commitment to community impact. A selection committee - comprised of current players, technical staff, front office staff and media members - will consider current MLS players who are dedicated to enriching lives and improving communities across the league. The selected player will receive a $150,000 donation to support their charity of choice, with the award presented during MLS Cup presented by Audi.
A five-time recipient of Sounders FC's Humanitarian of the Year award, Frei's contributions in the community have mirrored his on-field achievements since coming to Seattle in 2014. In addition to his efforts on behalf of childhood cancer, he has also worked extensively over the years to benefit environmental preservation, social justice, voting awareness and youth athletics. The goalkeeper is a longtime ambassador for Sounders FC's charitable partner RAVE Foundation, furthering its statewide movement to build soccer mini-pitches across Washington in communities where access to free play is limited.
Sounders FC's all-time leader in appearances spanning all competitions dating back to 1974, Frei ranks second all-time among MLS goalkeepers in appearances, wins and shutouts, both in regular-season and postseason play. The 2017 MLS All-Star has led Sounders FC to six major trophies since 2014, earning 2016 MLS Cup MVP and 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Player of the Tournament honors. He is the only player to have ever won MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup.
Following a 2-2 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday and clinching a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, Seattle Sounders FC trains at the Providence Swedish Performance Center & Clubhouse this week before hosting the Portland Timbers in a Cascadia clash on Saturday, October 4 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
