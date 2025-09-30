Sporting KC Names David Lee as President of Soccer Operations and General Manager

Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced today that David Lee has been appointed as the club's President of Soccer Operations and General Manager. Lee has signed a seven-year contract with the club through 2032.

Lee will serve as the club's chief soccer officer and will play an executive leadership role in all areas of Sporting's soccer enterprise, including first-team roster management, player recruitment, scouting, analytics, technical staff oversight and the continued development of Sporting KC II and the Sporting KC Academy. He will report directly to the club's ownership group and will oversee Sporting Director Mike Burns and interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin.

"As we enter a new era for Sporting Kansas City, this is the most important decision we could make," Co-Principal Owner Michael Illig said. "After a six-month global search, David was the clear and undeniable choice. He will lead our soccer operation with our full trust and confidence. David brings fresh vision, global experience and relentless ambition. With his leadership, we are committed to building a team that reflects the pride of our community while striving for the highest levels of Major League Soccer. This is the beginning of a new chapter for Sporting Kansas City and one that we believe will carry our club into a future of renewed success and shared pride with our supporters."

"Sporting Kansas City has a proud history, a passionate fanbase and a winning culture," Lee said. "I want to thank the ownership group for this special opportunity and look forward to building on the strong foundation that has been established in this great soccer city. I am excited to work with the players, coaches and staff to achieve our shared ambitions and I look forward to meeting our incredible fans."

Lee, who most recently served as Sporting Director at New York City FC, brings extensive leadership experience within Major League Soccer. He joined NYCFC in 2014 as part of the club's inaugural technical staff, specializing in player recruitment and scouting operations before his promotions to Technical Director in 2017 and Sporting Director in 2019.

NYCFC enjoyed sustained success during Lee's tenure, winning the 2021 MLS Cup and 2022 Campeones Cup in addition to making seven straight playoff appearances from 2016-2022, returning to the postseason in 2024 and 2025 as the club currently occupies third place in the Eastern Conference. In the last 10 seasons from 2016-2025, NYCFC leads MLS in regular season points (523) and playoff appearances (nine).

As NYCFC's Sporting Director since 2019, Lee has signed 14 of the club's 17 Homegrown Players, including the youngest player in MLS history. He has spent the last six seasons managing the club's entire soccer infrastructure, including coaching, sports performance, operations, player personnel and scouting at the MLS, MLS NEXT Pro and academy levels. His decade-long tenure at the club has seen NYCFC post eight winning seasons while developing numerous players who have succeeded in MLS, European leagues and international competition.

Lee began his professional career in his native England before joining Major League Soccer in 2011, working as Performance Analyst at the New York Red Bulls-during which time the club won the 2013 Supporters' Shield-prior to joining NYCFC ahead of its inaugural campaign in 2015.







