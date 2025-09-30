Chicago Fire FC Defender Joel Waterman Called up to Canada Men's National Team for October International Window
Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO (Sept. 30, 2025) - Chicago Fire FC defender Joel Waterman has been called up by the Canada Men's National Team for the upcoming international friendly matches against Australia and Colombia.
Canada will play host to Australia at 7:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 10 at Stade Saputo in Montréal, Canada. The team will then travel to Harrison, N.J., to face on Colombia at 8 p.m. CT on Oct. 14 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Waterman joined Chicago in August 2025 and has since appeared in three matches, all three starts, and scored one goal for the Men in Red. At the international level, he has earned 11 caps for the Canada Men's National Team, featuring in several friendlies and CONCACAF Nations League matches. He was also a member of Canada's 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup squad, as well as the 2024 Copa America and 2022 FIFA World Cup rosters.
