Revolution M Allan Oyirwoth & F Dor Turgeman Earn October National Team Call-Ups

Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution midfielder Allan Oyirwoth (Uganda) and forward Dor Turgeman (Israel) have been selected for international duty ahead of World Cup Qualifying matches in October.

Oyirwoth will join Uganda for a pair of road matches, traveling to Botswana on Thursday, Oct. 9 (12:00 p.m. ET) before playing against Algeria on Tuesday, Oct. 14 (12:00 p.m. ET). The Cranes sit in second place in the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Group G, with a 5-3-0 record through eight of 10 games played, four points back of group leader Algeria. The winner of each group will directly qualify to the World Cup, while the four best group runners-up will participate in play-offs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Turgeman will join Head Coach Ran Ben Shimon's squad ahead of FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers on Saturday, Oct. 11 at Norway (12:00 p.m. ET) and on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at Italy (2:45 p.m. ET). Israel enters October's European Qualifiers in third place of Group I with a 3-2-0 record through the opening five matches. The top team in each group will automatically qualify for next summer's FIFA World Cup 2026, while the second-place team in each group table will enter a qualification playoff.

An 18-year-old holding midfielder, Oyirwoth owns four international caps for Uganda, most recently starting and logging 90 minutes in a pair of friendly matches against Cameroon and The Gambia in June. Oyirwoth owns one appearance in FIFA World Cup Qualifying, making his senior international debut and registering the game-winning assist against Somalia on Nov. 21, 2023.

Oyirwoth suited up for his MLS debut on Sept. 6 at Chicago Fire FC, logging 21 minutes off the bench, and has proceeded to feature in New England's starting lineup in each of the last three matches. In MLS NEXT Pro action with Revolution II, Oyirwoth made 12 appearances and scored his first professional goal on April 26.

Turgeman made his senior international debut for Israel in September 2023 in European Qualifying action against Romania. Earlier this year, he recorded his first senior team goal in a World Cup Qualifier against Norway, adding his first assist in the next match against Estonia. In total, he has started seven of his 12 senior appearances, playing eight times in European qualifiers, including a pair of substitute appearances during the September international window.

The 21-year-old striker was acquired by New England on Aug. 20 from Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv via the MLS U22 Initiative. After arriving in Foxborough last week, Turgeman made his club and MLS debut last Saturday at Gillette Stadium in a 2-0 win over Atlanta United FC. The striker highlighted his debut with a goal-and-assist performance, earning MLS Team of the Matchday 37 honors. Turgeman is the 23rd MLS debutant with both a goal and an assist in league history and the ninth Revolution player to score in his club debut.

Turgeman and Oyirwoth will depart for international duty following New England's match at Inter Miami CF on Saturday. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Chase Stadium is available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

ALLAN OYIRWOTH

Uganda

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying (CAF)

October 9 at Botswana

Obed Itani Chilume Stadium - Francistown, Botswana

12:00 p.m. ET

October 14 at Algeria

Hocine Aït Ahmed Stadium - Tizi Ouzou, Algeria

12:00 p.m. ET

DOR TURGEMAN

Israel

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying (UEFA)

October 11 at Norway

Ullevaal Stadium - Oslo, Norway

12:00 p.m. ET

October 14 at Italy

Bluenergy Stadium - Udine, Italy

2:45 p.m. ET







