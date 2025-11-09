Revolution Homegrown Midfielder Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team

Published on November 9, 2025

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution Homegrown midfielder Eric Klein earned a call-up to the United States Under-20 National Team for a pair of upcoming friendly matches at Costa Rica on Saturday, Nov. 15 (11:00 a.m. ET) and Tuesday, Nov. 18 (11:00 a.m. ET).

Klein, 18, earns a second youth international call-up after receiving his first U-20 selection for an October training camp in Spain. The 2024 Revolution Academy Player of the Year completed his first professional season after signing as the 15th Homegrown Player in Revolution history on May 23 and making his MLS debut eight days later. For the first team, Klein logged a pair of substitute appearances in regular season play this season and saw action in both matches during the 2025 U.S. Open Cup campaign.

Klein made his professional debut with Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro in July 2023 and was the team's leader in minutes played in 2024 before inking his first contract. This season, Klein appeared in 15 MLS NEXT Pro matches, tallying one assist. Prior to joining the pro ranks, the Manheim, Penn. native joined the Revolution Academy in 2022 as part of the club's residency program. Klein is the second second-generation player in Revolution history as his father, Steve, played for New England during the 1997 season.

ERIC KLEIN

United States Under-20

International Friendly Matches

November 15 at Costa Rica U-20

Estadio Piedades de Santa Ana - Santa Ana, C.R.

11:00 a.m. ET

November 18 at Costa Rica U-20

Estadio Piedades de Santa Ana - Santa Ana, C.R.

11:00 a.m. ET







