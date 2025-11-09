Revolution Homegrown Midfielder Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team
Published on November 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution Homegrown midfielder Eric Klein earned a call-up to the United States Under-20 National Team for a pair of upcoming friendly matches at Costa Rica on Saturday, Nov. 15 (11:00 a.m. ET) and Tuesday, Nov. 18 (11:00 a.m. ET).
Klein, 18, earns a second youth international call-up after receiving his first U-20 selection for an October training camp in Spain. The 2024 Revolution Academy Player of the Year completed his first professional season after signing as the 15th Homegrown Player in Revolution history on May 23 and making his MLS debut eight days later. For the first team, Klein logged a pair of substitute appearances in regular season play this season and saw action in both matches during the 2025 U.S. Open Cup campaign.
Klein made his professional debut with Revolution II in MLS NEXT Pro in July 2023 and was the team's leader in minutes played in 2024 before inking his first contract. This season, Klein appeared in 15 MLS NEXT Pro matches, tallying one assist. Prior to joining the pro ranks, the Manheim, Penn. native joined the Revolution Academy in 2022 as part of the club's residency program. Klein is the second second-generation player in Revolution history as his father, Steve, played for New England during the 1997 season.
ERIC KLEIN
United States Under-20
International Friendly Matches
November 15 at Costa Rica U-20
Estadio Piedades de Santa Ana - Santa Ana, C.R.
11:00 a.m. ET
November 18 at Costa Rica U-20
Estadio Piedades de Santa Ana - Santa Ana, C.R.
11:00 a.m. ET
Major League Soccer Stories from November 9, 2025
- Adriana's Insurance Joins San Diego FC as Official Jersey Sleeve Partner and Founding Partner - San Diego FC
- Revolution Homegrown Midfielder Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team - New England Revolution
- FC Cincinnati Storm Back and Set Hell Is Real Ablaze, Advance to Eastern Conference Semifinal in 2-1 Game 3 Thriller - FC Cincinnati
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Homegrown Midfielder Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team
- Revolution Forward Leo Campana Called up to Ecuador National Team
- Revolution Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Called up to Nigeria National Team
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team
- Revolution Homegrown Defender Peyton Miller Called up for International Duty with United States Under-21 Team