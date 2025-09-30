Chicago Fire FC Hits the Road with Official Illinois License Plates for Fans

Published on September 30, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - All aboard, fans! Chicago Fire FC is teaming up with the Illinois Secretary of State to bring official Chicago Fire FC license plates to the roads of Illinois - and they're covering the $25 application fee for the first 2,000 Illinois drivers who sign up.

This initiative comes as the Fire - currently sitting 9th in the Eastern Conference with 48 points - continue their push in the MLS playoff race and as excitement builds across the city. Whether they're cheering from Soldier Field, watching from sports bars, supporting from their couches, or now even driving down the highway, Chicago Fire wants its fans to show their support.

"This is more than a license plate - it's a badge of pride," said Dan Moriarty, Chief Marketing Officer for Chicago Fire FC. "We're excited to give our fans a new way to represent the Fire and show their love for the Club wherever they drive - whether to a match or the grocery store."

Illinois residents with valid driver's licenses can apply now by filling out a short form at https://chicagofirefc.jotform.com/251677308891973. No payment is required at this stage. Applicants will then receive instructions from the state on how to complete their purchase.

With three regular season matches remaining, the Fire faces a critical run of games including the home finale against Toronto FC (Oct. 4) and road tests at Inter Miami (Sept. 30) and New England Revolution (Oct. 18). To see the action in person, tickets for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Zayed Law Offices, are available at chicagofirefc.com.

