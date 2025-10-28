Sporting KC Signs Ryan Schewe to New Contract

Published on October 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has signed goalkeeper Ryan Schewe to a new MLS contract through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Schewe, who joined Sporting ahead of the 2024 season as the 22nd overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, was part of the matchday squad for every game in 2025. The 23-year-old has made 17 appearances for Sporting KC II over the past two seasons, posting a pair of shutouts.

The Georgia native enjoyed two outstanding seasons as a starter at Georgetown University from 2022-2023, posting a 20-4-4 record with a 0.79 goals against average, 12 clean sheets and 86 saves.

He enjoyed a breakout season as a junior in 2022, landing Second Team All-BIG EAST recognition after leading the conference in save percentage (.838) and shutouts (seven) en route to an 11-2-1 record. During his senior year in 2023, Schewe propelled the Hoyas to the BIG EAST regular season championship with a 9-2-3 record and led the conference with the lowest goals against average (0.84) and the most shutouts (five).

He punctuated his final college campaign with BIG East Goalkeeper of the Year and First Team All-BIG EAST honors while also receiving United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-East Region accolades.

At the youth level, Schewe spent three years each with the Atlanta United Academy and United Football Academy in Georgia.

With Schewe returning, Sporting now has 13 players under contract for the 2026 season. For a full list of the club's offseason roster moves, visit SportingKC.com/news/tracker.

Goalkeepers (3): Jack Kortkamp, John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (2): Ian James, Jansen Miller

Midfielders (4): Jacob Bartlett, Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis, Manu Garcia

Forwards (4): Stephen Afrifa, Dejan Joveljic, Daniel Salloi, Shapi SuleymanovTransaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) signs goalkeeper Ryan Schewe to new MLS contract through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

2025-26 MLS Offseason Events and Roster Mechanisms

Wednesday, Dec. 10 - Saturday, Dec. 13: MLS College Showcase

Wednesday, Dec. 10: Free Agency opens (12 p.m. CT)

Thursday, Dec. 11: Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 (12 p.m. CT)

Thursday, Dec. 11: End-of-Year Waivers (4 p.m. CT)

Wednesday, Dec. 17: Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 (4 p.m. CT)

Thursday, Dec. 18: 2026 MLS SuperDraft







