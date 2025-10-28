Sounders FC Falls in Penalty Shootout to Minnesota United FC in First Match of Audi MLS Cup Playoffs on Monday Night

Published on October 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC attemtpt to keep Minnesota United FC from the ball

SAINT PAUL, MINN. - Sounders FC dropped its first match of its Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Round One best-of-three series against Minnesota United FC in a penalty shootout on Monday night at Allianz Field. Seattle claimed 64 percent of the match's possession and was able to generate multiple chances against the Loons, but failed to find the back of the net, sending the game to penalties after 90 minutes of scoreless play. Kelvin Yeboah, Nectarios Triantis and Joaquín Pereya all scored for Minnesota as the Midwestern side took a 1-0 lead in the series.

The teams now shift to the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field for Game 2 on Monday, November 3 (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, iHeartMedia Seattle, SiriusXM FC 157, El Rey 1360 AM). If necessary, Game 3 would take place on Saturday, November 8 at Allianz Field with time and broadcast information to be announced.

MATCH NOTES

The Rave Green are now 14-3-3 against Minnesota in all competitions, including a 1-0-1 mark in postseason action.

Seattle has a 25-16-10 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs since the club joined the league in 2009, tied with the LA Galaxy for the most wins of any team in that span, reaching four MLS Cup Finals (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020) and winning two titles (2016, 2019).

Stefan Frei made his 37th postseason appearance tonight (all with Seattle), the most postseason appearances of any active player in Major League Soccer. Cristian Roldan is second with 33 appearances.

Yeimar Gómez Andrade made his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury on September 27 against Vancouver.

Brian Schmetzer made four changes to the lineup from last Saturday's regular-season finale against NYCFC, with Yeimar, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan and Paul Rothrock replacing Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, João Paulo, Danny Leyva and Pedro de la Vega, respectfully.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 (2) - Minnesota United FC 0 (3)

Monday, October 27, 2025

Venue: Allianz Field

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistants: Jason White, Andrew Bigelow

Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Greg Dopka

Attendance: 16,945

Weather: 50 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

None

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIN - Dayne St. Clair (caution) 10'

MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (caution) 30'

MIN - Michael Boxall (caution) 65'

MIN - Nectarios Triantis (caution) 83'

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (caution) 90'+3'

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

SEA - Albert Rusnák (score)

MIN - Kevin Yeboah (score)

SEA - Alex Roldan (miss)

MIN - Nectarios Triantis (score)

SEA - Jackson Ragen (score)

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (score)

SEA - Cristian Roldan (miss)

MIN - Julian Gressel (miss)

SEA - Danny Leyva (miss)

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Danny Leyva 90'+3'), Cristian Roldan; Jesús Ferreira (Danny Musovski 72'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minoungou 81'); Jordan Morris

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Reed Baker-Whiting, João Paulo, Osaze De Rosario

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal: 14

Fouls: 16

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 3

Minnesota United FC - Dayne St. Clair; Anthony Markanich, Nicolás Romero, Michael Boxall, Jefferson Diaz (Julian Gressel 90'+6'); Wil Trapp (Owen Gene 82'), Nectarios Triantis; Joseph Rosales (Kelvin Yeboah 71'), Joaquín Pereyra, Bongokuhle Hlongwane; Robin Lod (Hassani Dotson 71')

Substitutes not used: D.J. Taylor, Alec Smir, Morris Duggan, Mamadou Dieng, Dominik Fitz

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 11

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 3

