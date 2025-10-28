Tristan Blackmon Named 2025 MLS Defender of the Year

Published on October 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Major League Soccer announced on Tuesday that Vancouver Whitecaps FC centre back Tristan Blackmon has been named the 2025 MLS Defender of the Year. Blackmon is the first Whitecaps FC defender to earn the honour in club history, and the first Vancouver player to earn an individual year-end award since Pedro Morales was named the MLS Newcomer of the Year in 2014.

Blackmon enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, starting 23 of his 25 regular season appearances, scoring twice, and adding one assist. Leading from the backline, the 'Caps had a 14W-5L-6D record when Blackmon played, which included a stretch where Vancouver went unbeaten in his first 15 appearances of the season (10W-0L-5D). His strong play helped Vancouver set single-season club records in points (63), wins (18), goal differential (+28), and goals scored (66).

After his strong start to the year, Blackmon was named to the MLS All-Star team for the first time in his eight years in MLS and was one of four Whitecaps FC players to represent the club in Austin, joining Sebastian Berhalter, Yohei Takaoka, and Brian White.

Over the course of 2025, Vancouver allowed just 38 goals in the regular season, which was the second fewest in MLS. In games Blackmon played, Vancouver allowed 1.08 goals per game compared to 1.22 goals per game allowed when he did not play. Blackmon led all Whitecaps FC players with 36 clearances, was third with 37 aerial challenges won, and had the most key passes among centre backs (eight). He also added two game-winning goals - on the road against FC Dallas (March 15) and at home against Real Salt Lake (May 3). Moreover, the centre back appeared in 11 of Vancouver's 13 shutouts in 2025, starting 10 of those matches.

Throughout the 2025 season, Blackmon was integral to the club's 2025 Canadian Championship title and run to the Concacaf Champions Cup final. Across all competitions, Blackmon had five goals and one assist, including a last-gasp goal at Pumas UNAM in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals that will go down as one of the most iconic moments in the club's MLS era.

Blackmon also received his first United States men's national team call-up in 2025, starting both matches during the September international window, which included a 2-0 win against Japan where he played 83 minutes at centre back.

The Defender of the Year award was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.