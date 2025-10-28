Inter Miami CF Signs Midfielder Yannick Bight to Contract Extension

Published on October 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed midfielder Yannick Bright to a contract extension through the 2028 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with an option for the Club to extend the contract for 2029.

The Milan, Italy native is currently in his second season with Inter Miami CF's First Team after signing as a MLS SuperDraft first-round selection in 2024 and being an important member of the squad that secured the second title in Club history by winning the 2024 Supporters' Shield, establishing the MLS single-season points record in the process with 74 points.

In all, the versatile midfielder has racked up 68 appearances for Inter Miami across all competitions, contributing a goal and two assists along the way.

Prior to joining Inter Miami CF, Bright starred for the University of New Hampshire Wildcats in college. During his time with the Wildcats, he started in 69 games and recorded two goals and eight assists. Bright had a stellar senior year in 2023, during which he started in all 19 games and recorded two assists for the Wildcats. He subsequently earned First Team All-America, America East All-Academic Team and America East All-Conference First Team honors, was a Mac Hermann Trophy semifinalist and was named America East Midfielder of the Year, among other individual recognitions.

Additionally, Bright also had a stint with G.S. Arconatese in Italy and made 20 appearances prior to playing for the UNH Wildcats.

TRANSACTION: Inter Miami CF signs Midfielder Yannick Bright to a contract extension through the 2028 MLS season, with an option for the Club to extend the contract for 2029.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.