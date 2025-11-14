Inter Miami CF Foundation and HPE Team up to Give 300 Bookbags to Special Olympics South Florida During Force for Good Initiative

Published on November 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







This past Wednesday, the Inter Miami CF Foundation joined Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - the first Founding Partner and Official Technology Partner of Miami Freedom Park - for their Force for Good initiative at the HPE Senior Leaders Forum in Miami. As part of the event, which gathered HPE's top 500 executives to focus on strategy, culture and leadership, HPE and Inter Miami employees packed 300 bookbags to be donated to Special Olympics Florida athletes in need of support on their soccer journey.

Each bookbag packed at the event included notebooks, water bottles, soccer balls, various educational items and handwritten letters from HPE team members with words of inspiration to set each Special Olympics athlete up for success as they participate in trainings, programs and competitions throughout the upcoming year.

Through this initiative, HPE and the Inter Miami CF Foundation shared in Special Olympics Florida's mission to provide Special Olympics athletes with opportunities

to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and share their gifts, skills, and friendship with other athletes, their families and the community.

As Special Olympics Florida athletes participate in year-round sports trainings and competitions in a variety of Olympic-type sports, Inter Miami and HPE are doing their part to ensure they are set up for success.

"We could not be happier with the support we have received from HPE to make this special initiative happen," said Mari Rey, Inter Miami CF Foundation Director. "Our relationship with Special Olympics Florida is of the utmost importance to our Club, and we can't wait to expand our global impact in 2026 with the help of partners like HPE."

The first bookbags will be distributed this December at the Special Olympics Leadership Summit, where each athlete in attendance will learn real-world responsibilities like how to open their first bank account or the best way to prepare for their school year ahead.

With the generous support of HPE, the Inter Miami CF Foundation looks forward to fostering its impact on the community of South Florida and beyond in 2026 when Inter Miami CF takes to its new home at Miami Freedom Park.

Stay tuned for more impactful initiatives like this to come.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 14, 2025

Inter Miami CF Foundation and HPE Team up to Give 300 Bookbags to Special Olympics South Florida During Force for Good Initiative - Inter Miami CF

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.