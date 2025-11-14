MLS, Apple and Houston Dynamo FC Announce Apple TV Broadcast Update for 2026 Season
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON (Nov. 14, 2025) - Major League Soccer, Apple and Houston Dynamo FC announced that beginning in 2026, all MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost. The standalone MLS Season Pass subscription on the Apple TV app will conclude at the end of the 2025 season.
Notably, all Dynamo Season Ticket Members will receive a free Apple TV subscription to enjoy the entire slate of MLS regular and postseason matches next season.
Starting next season, fans can watch every regular-season match, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and more - all included with an Apple TV subscription. In addition to every live match, Apple TV subscribers will have access to studio programming along with a wide range of complementary on-demand content.
The move enhances value for fans and brings MLS alongside Apple TV's acclaimed original series, films, documentaries, Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders, Formula 1 races and more.
"We 're thrilled to bring Houston Dynamo FC to more fans in more places as we look toward 2026 and beyond," said Jessica O'Neill, President of Business Operations for Houston Dynamo FC. "This shift not only delivers a major added benefit for our Season Ticket Members with full access to Apple TV; it strengthens our ability to reach new audiences and put Dynamo soccer in more living rooms across Houston and across the country. It's a meaningful step forward for our Club, our fans and the sport."
This next chapter of the Apple and MLS partnership builds on the momentum established over the past three seasons and will continue to deliver MLS matches, studio shows and VOD content in more than 100 countries and regions, offering fans a single destination to watch every MLS match - with no blackouts. The evolution further streamlines access to MLS for fans at a pivotal moment for soccer in North America, including as anticipation grows for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
