Houston Dynamo FC Owner Ted Segal to Invest in Significant Fan Experience Upgrades at Shell Energy Stadium

HOUSTON - Houston Dash and Houston Dynamo (HDFC) today announced a series of fan-focused upgrades coming to Shell Energy Stadium, marking the latest phase of ongoing improvements made under Club ownership led by Majority Owner Ted Segal. The newest round of investments will significantly enhance the event day experience through advanced technology, upgraded comfort and improved venue efficiency.

These upgrades build on over $30M of improvements already made to Shell Energy Stadium since Segal's acquisition of majority ownership in 2021, including new mesh seating throughout the venue, the introduction of the Regions Bank Club and new pitchside seating that have transformed the fan and premium experience.

"Our goal has always been to make Shell Energy Stadium a true reflection of Houston-welcoming, world-class and designed for everyone to enjoy," said Ted Segal, HDFC Owner. "With these fan experience upgrades and our continued emphasis on improving on and off the pitch, we are committed to raising the standard for our fans. As we approach the most important year for soccer in the US, we want every visit for new and returning guests to create impactful memories with family and friends."

The enhancements, set to debut in February, include:

Frictionless entry through Evolv Technology -already used by many top sports and entertainment venues nationwide-will allow guests to enter the stadium seamlessly, reducing wait times and improving the overall arrival experience, especially at the high-traffic Shell Energy Gate.

A full-scale overhaul of the stadium's sound system, featuring an all-new public address and audio network designed to deliver consistent, high-quality sound throughout every seat in the venue. The comprehensive sound system upgrade will replace the venue's original PA infrastructure, providing fans with a more immersive and reliable experience during matches, concerts, and community events.

Expanded airflow in the seating bowl with an increase of the number of large overhead fans in the 200-level areas, providing more comfortable in-seat experiences for guests during Houston's warmest months. This expansion of the overhead fan system across both the east and west upper concourses will dramatically improve airflow and temperature control for guests in the 200 levels, addressing one of the most frequent pieces of fan feedback.

These updates are part of a broader commitment by the Club to continually elevate Shell Energy Stadium as a premier sports and entertainment destination and the home of professional soccer in Houston. Ongoing efforts to improve the premium experience inside the luxury suites, all-inclusive clubs and group hospitality spaces for events and private rentals ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup are also underway.







