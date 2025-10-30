Earthquakes to Install New PayPal Park Field; Club to Host Fall Field Day for Season Ticket Holders on November 23
Published on October 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that they will install a new playing field at PayPal Park in time for the 2026 Major League Soccer season. The new ground will consist of Tahoma 31, a cold-tolerant and fine-textured Bermudagrass. Following the installation, all three Earthquakes playing fields in the area-the PayPal Park field as well as the two practice fields at the Training Facility adjacent to the stadium-will utilize Bermudagrass.
To get one last usage out of the stadium field, the club will host a Fall Field Day on Sunday, Nov. 23, at PayPal Park, which will be open to all current 2026 Season Ticket Holders, who will be treated to an unforgettable Earthquakes experience.
One day after hosting the NWSL Championship, the PayPal Park field will be transformed into a festival of exciting activities including a live DJ, inflatables and interactive soccer-style games. Earthquakes players and alumni will be on hand to join fans for a fun-filled day full of skills stations and challenges on the pitch.
Attendees will also have the rare chance for photo opportunities as they take a tour of the Player Bridge and the Earthquakes' First-Team Locker Room. Fans will even be able to make a one-of-a-kind trading card of themselves.
Everyone attending will receive a complimentary food and drink item at the concession stands, which will be open throughout the event.
Finally, fans can support the Quakes Foundation at the Earthquakes' annual Equipment Sale. As the Holiday season approaches, the event will also feature a Food Drive to support underserved communities in the Bay Area.
Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders can RSVP for the Nov. 23 Fall Field Day at PayPal Park.
