San Diego FC's Biggest Watch Party Ever Is Sold out
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego Football Club had Snapdragon Stadium rockin' last weekend in Match 1 of the Best-of-3 Series in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. San Diego FC looks to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals this weekend when they face off against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon.
While the team is in the PNW, The Biggest Watch Party Yet presented by Jameson is coming to Wicked West in Barrio Logan this Saturday (11/1) from 5-10 PM! Due to overwhelming demand, this Watch Party is officially SOLD OUT! A limited number of people will be able to walk-up to the venue day of, pending availability.
Don't worry - our Pub Partner Program presented by DIRECTV, has 75+ locations throughout San Diego that will be playing the match this weekend! You can check out the full list, and keep the party going at any of these bars and restaurants!
San Diego continues to show up! With a sold out Snapdragon Stadium for Match 1, and a sold out Watch Party for Match 2, the momentum could not be greater for the squad! Don't wait to get your tickets for Match 3 on November 9 (if necessary) presented by California Bank & Trust and learn more about Playoff scenarios in our Playoff Hub now.
