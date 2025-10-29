FC Dallas and Toyota Extend Long-Standing Partnership at Toyota Stadium

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas and Toyota today announced a multi-year renewal of Toyota's presenting sponsorship and naming-rights agreement for Toyota Stadium and Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, extending one of Major League Soccer's longest and most successful partnerships.

Originally opened in 2005, Toyota Stadium has become synonymous with soccer and major events in North Texas, hosting FC Dallas home matches, NCAA and high school football, concerts, and international competitions. The renewed agreement arrives as the venue undergoes a $182 million modernization that will elevate the fan experience and ensure Toyota Stadium remains a premier sports and entertainment destination for decades to come.

"We're thrilled to extend our long-term relationship with Gulf States Toyota and Toyota Motor North America" said Dan Hunt, President of FC Dallas. "Toyota has been an incredible partner, and we're proud to continue aligning our brands as we move forward into the next chapter of Toyota Stadium. We share a deep passion for what we do, and we're grateful to have Toyota by our side as we continue growing the game of soccer in the United States."

Since partnering in 2013, Toyota and FC Dallas have collaborated on numerous initiatives including youth soccer programming, sustainability projects, and community outreach benefiting the greater North Texas region. This stadium renewal ensures Toyota's continued integration across FC Dallas platforms and at Toyota Stadium through the completion of renovations and beyond, reaffirming Toyota's role as the Official and Exclusive Automotive Partner of FC Dallas.

"We are thrilled to renew our long-standing partnership with FC Dallas," said David Christ, Group Vice President, Toyota Division. "Toyota Stadium has been home to many wonderful memories for our community, and the updates to the stadium will only further cement it as a world-class venue."

Approved by the Frisco City Council in September 2024, the renovation represents a public-private partnership among the City of Frisco, Frisco ISD, Frisco Community Development Corporation, Frisco Economic Development Corporation, and the Hunt Family. Planned upgrades include approximately 3,400 new seats, a new east-side canopy structure providing shade and weather protection, expanded club and suite spaces, and upgraded broadcast and media facilities.

Construction is well underway at Toyota Stadium, with the new east-side structure now rising over the bowl. Subsequent phases will enhance fan comfort, improve accessibility, and expand hospitality options for all visitors as Toyota Stadium continues hosting marquee events.

Since its debut, Toyota Stadium has hosted historic moments in American soccer, from MLS All-Star Games and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Finals to U.S. Men's and Women's National Team matches and the annual NCAA FCS Championship Game, solidifying its place among the nation's elite soccer venues.

