Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC Host Annual Tree Lighting Presented by Belk at Bank of America Stadium

Published on October 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Join the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC for the 12th annual  Tree  Lighting presented by Belk at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 5:30  to 9 p.m. This  beloved Charlotte tradition brings community members of all ages together for an evening of holiday-themed festivities, beginning with a spectacular stage show and  tree  lighting  ceremony as the two organizations illuminate a 50-foot Norway Spruce  from Newland, N.C. with thousands of sparkling lights. The fun continues along the Bank of America Stadium concourse where guests can expect holiday  staples such as  letter writing, hot chocolate stations, winter crafts, meet and greets with Santa and much more. This community event is free, but mobile tickets are required  for entry. Tickets for the event are available here.

When: Tuesday, November 18 

5:30 p.m. - Media check-in opens 

6:30 p.m. - Stage show & Tree Lighting Ceremony

7:00 p.m. - Bank of America Stadium concourse open for festival 

9:00 p.m. - Event concludes

Where:

Check-in at the Mint. St security screening, located near Lot 1 and the Residence Inn 

(410 S. Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28202)

Parking is available at various independent lots and garages in the area.







Major League Soccer Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.