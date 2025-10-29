Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC Host Annual Tree Lighting Presented by Belk at Bank of America Stadium
Published on October 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Join the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC for the 12th annual Tree Lighting presented by Belk at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 18, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. This beloved Charlotte tradition brings community members of all ages together for an evening of holiday-themed festivities, beginning with a spectacular stage show and tree lighting ceremony as the two organizations illuminate a 50-foot Norway Spruce from Newland, N.C. with thousands of sparkling lights. The fun continues along the Bank of America Stadium concourse where guests can expect holiday staples such as letter writing, hot chocolate stations, winter crafts, meet and greets with Santa and much more. This community event is free, but mobile tickets are required for entry. Tickets for the event are available here.
When: Tuesday, November 18
5:30 p.m. - Media check-in opens
6:30 p.m. - Stage show & Tree Lighting Ceremony
7:00 p.m. - Bank of America Stadium concourse open for festival
9:00 p.m. - Event concludes
Where:
Check-in at the Mint. St security screening, located near Lot 1 and the Residence Inn
(410 S. Mint St., Charlotte, NC 28202)
Parking is available at various independent lots and garages in the area.
