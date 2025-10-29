New England Revolution Academy Highlights: October 29, 2025

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - All five Revolution Academy teams resumed MLS NEXT action last weekend. The Under-18s, Under-16s, and Under-15s hosted New York City FC at the Revolution Training Center on Saturday, while the Under-14s and Under-13s traveled to take on the Intercontinental Football Academy of New England on Sunday.

The U-18s fell to New York City FC, 3-1, on Saturday. After New York City opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, Grant Emerhi (2008 - Mansfield, Mass.) netted his 10th goal of the season to equalize the contest before halftime. However, New York City responded with two second-half goals to conclude the scoring. The U-16s also fell to New York City FC, 2-1. All three goals from Saturday's match were scored in the first half, including an own goal from the visitors to pull one back for New England.

The U-15s defeated New York City FC, 3-1, on Saturday. Roderick Janairo (2011 - Auburndale, Mass.) opened the scoring for New England in the 33rd minute, while Musah Adamu (2011 - Manchester, Conn.) netted his third tally of the season two minutes later. Both Janairo and Adamu posted a goal-and-assist performance in the contest. Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.) tallied the third and final goal just after halftime to seal the win for New England.

The U-14s battled IFA to a 3-3 draw on Sunday. Dylan Armah (2012 - Providence, R.I.) found the scoresheet in the 17th minute to open his 2025-26 MLS NEXT account. Drake Roberts (2012 - Bedford, Mass.) tallied his fourth goal of the season 10 minutes later. Gavin Rybak (2012 - Andover, Mass.) netted New England's final goal via penalty kick, but IFA found the equalizer in the 75th minute to level the match before the final whistle.

The U-13s topped IFA, 6-3, on Sunday. Amare Laurent (2014 - Windsor, Conn.) struck first in the 20th minute, while Isaiah Adeseko (2013 - Albany, N.Y.) extended New England's lead in the 31st minute. After IFA pulled one back before halftime, the Revolution rallied with four second-half goals through Kauan Nascimento (2013 - Andover, Mass.), Adeseko, Bryson Villota (2013 - Glastonbury Center, Conn.), and Laurent. Adeseko and Laurent both bagged a brace in Sunday's victory.

The Revolution Academy's U-18s, U-16s, and U-15s will resume MLS NEXT play on Saturday, welcoming Oakwood Soccer Club to the Revolution Training Center. On Sunday, the U-14s and U-13s will travel to take on Valeo Futbol Club. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER  18s

New England Revolution U-18s vs. New York City FC U-18s

Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, New York City FC 3

Scoring Summary:

NYC - 22'

NE - Grant Emerhi (Cristiano Carlos) 38'

NYC - 63'

NYC - 80'

Revolution U-18s: Ryker Fauth; Eli Ackerman, Sheridan McNish, Harley Kerr (Alexander Glassman 85'), Josh Macedo; Edwin Flores, Judah Siqueira (Ivan Villalobos Lopez 78'), Javaun Mussenden (Alexander Bruner Louchnikov 85') Aarin Prajapati; Cristiano Carlos (Jason Burney 66', Josh Poulson 78'), Grant Emerhi

Substitutes Not Used: Julian Chapman, Kaleb De Oliveira

UNDER  16s

New England Revolution U-16s vs. New York City FC U-16s

Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 1, New York City FC 2

Scoring Summary:

NYC - 13'

NE - Own Goal 33'

NYC - 43'

Revolution U-16s: Reinner Fidelis; Braeden Anderson, Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Chris Scott (John Bernard Hamilton IV 77'); Lucas Pereira, Frankie Caruso (Landon Ho Sang 89'), Brandon Velez (Jesse Ebere 46'); Isaac Twumasi, Bayron Morales-Vega (Kaisei Korytoski 58'), Vaughn Scholz

Substitutes Not Used: JV De Almeida, Thierry Maurer, Elijah Obayagbona

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. New York City FC U-15s

Saturday, October 25, 2025 - Revolution Training Center

New England Revolution 3, New York City FC 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Roderick Janairo (Unassisted) 33'

NE - Musah Adamu (Roderick Janairo) 35'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (Musah Adamu) 47'

NYC - 90'

Revolution U-15s: Nate Brown (Liam Abitbol 75'); Asher Bremser, Langston Powell (Jeremiah Moyano 72'), Dalu Nwazojie, Hans Marten (Nico Escobar 60'); Davi Pereira, Kai Neilsen (Brennan McWeeny 75'), Andrew Hsu, Shayne Dos Santos (Boston Kahoalii 75'); Musah Adamu (Elijah Obayagbona 72'), Roderick Janairo (Arthur Bernardino 46')

Substitutes Not Used: None.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. Intercontinental Football Academy U-14s

Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Veterans Memorial Field

New England Revolution 3, Intercontinental Football Academy 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Dylan Armah (Darragh Nugent) 17'

NE - Drake Roberts (Enrique Rosado) 27'

IFA - 45'

IFA - 50'

NE - Gavin Rybak (Penalty Kick) 55'

IFA - 75'

Revolution U-14s: James Warren, Julian Gomez, Darragh Nugent, Ivan Pokinboroda (Vikram Chitnis 40'), Ayden Gomes (Dylan Armah 60'), Enrique Rosado, Luca Cicione (Sami Chao 40'), Sami Chao (Asher Cotter 40'), Dylan Armah (Nolan Nairn 40'), Jayden Lefter (Mikey Miller 60'), Drake Roberts (Gavin Rybak 40')

Substitutes Not Used: Petr Tsarev

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Intercontinental Football Academy U-13s

Sunday, October 26, 2025 - Veterans Memorial Field

New England Revolution 6, Intercontinental Football Academy 3

Scoring Summary:

NE - Amare Laurent (Mikey Miller) 20'

NE - Isaiah Adeseko (Myles Walsh) 31'

IFA - 35'

NE - Kauan Nascimento (Isaiah Adeseko) 46'

NE - Isaiah Adeseko (Kauan Nascimento) 48'

IFA - 53'

IFA - 62'

NE - Bryson Villota (Lucas Williams) 70'

NE - Amare Laurent (Bryson Villota) 75'

Revolution U-13s: Petr Tsarev, Ollie Conlon, Lucca Alden-Dunn, Myles Walsh, Noah Alcin, Kento Chamovitz, Austin Martin, Bryson Villota, Lucas Williams, Mikey Miller, Amare Laurent

Substitutes Used: Kyle Surkont, Kauan Nascimento, Ben Robinson, Isaiah Adeseko







