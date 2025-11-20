Houston Dynamo FC Announce Thrilling 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Major League Soccer and Houston Dynamo FC today announced the team's full 34-game regular season schedule for 2026. Houston's 21st season opens with two homes matches at Shell Energy Stadium, hosting a cross-conference matchup versus Chicago Fire FC (Feb. 21) followed by a star-studded matchup versus Son Heung-min and LAFC (Feb. 28).

Individual match tickets for all home matches are now available HERE. Each match offers an exciting atmosphere fueled by the Hustle Town Supporters section and a taste of the local culinary scene at Shell Energy Stadium.

Fans can guarantee access to the best seats, prices and perks for all Dynamo matches all season long by becoming a Season Ticket Member. Membership includes exclusive benefits such as concessions and merchandise discounts, one complimentary Apple TV subscription per account and the ability to purchase additional seats for individual matches at preferred pricing. Full-season annual memberships start as low as $387 per year. Fans can learn more about membership offerings HERE.

An exciting alternative to the full-season memberships are the mini plans and partial plans, including:

Value Pack - this plan includes the home opener versus Chicago (Feb. 21), as well as San Diego (April 22), Vancouver (May 16) and Minnesota (Oct. 24).

Big Match Pack - this plan offers tickets to the most thrilling matches on the home slate, including LAFC (Feb. 28), LA Galaxy (Aug. 15), Cincinnati (Sept. 19) and Dallas (Oct. 17).

Orange Plan - this wider plan includes matches versus LAFC (Feb. 28), Seattle (April 4), Colorado (May 2), Vancouver (May 16), D.C. (July 22), LA Galaxy (Aug. 15), Real Salt Lake (Sept. 9), Kansas City (Sept. 26) and Minnesota (Oct. 24).

Black Plan - this wider plan includes matches versus Chicago (Feb. 21), Portland (March 14), San Diego (April 22), Austin (July 25), San Jose (Aug. 29), Cincinnati (Sept. 19), Dallas (Oct. 17) and St. Louis (Nov. 7).

Additionally, fans can always purchase premium seating, hospitality options or packages for groups of 10 or more at a discounted price.

Throughout the 17-match home slate in East Downtown, the Dynamo will host 11 teams that qualified for the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Those matchups include two cross-conference matchups versus Chicago and Cincinnati, and nine Western Conference matchups versus LAFC, Portland, Seattle, San Diego, Vancouver, Austin, Real Salt Lake, Dallas and Minnesota.

Dynamo fans can look forward to Houston's annual Copa Tejas matches versus in-state rivals Austin FC and FC Dallas, which Houston won in 2025. Houston will face Dallas on the road on March 21 and at home on Oct. 17, while the Dynamo will travel to face Austin on April 25 and host them on July 25.

Houston will face six unique Eastern Conference opponents in 2026, including home matches versus Chicago (Feb. 21), D.C. United (July 22) and Cincinnati (Sept. 19), and road matches versus New England (March 7), Orlando (April 18) and Charlotte (Sept. 5).

The Dynamo will have two standalone national TV matchups, including a Sunday Night Soccer road match at LAFC on Sunday, May 10, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT, as well as a road match broadcast linearly on FS1 versus the Portland Timbers on Sunday, Nov. 1, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT. Houston has one afternoon match on their schedule this season; a 1:30pm CT kick on the road at the New England Revolution on Saturday, March 7.

Houston's highly anticipated Decision Day matchup on the final day of the regular season will feature a Western Conference clash versus St. Louis CITY SC at Shell Energy Stadium, as teams across the league battle for the final points of the regular season to secure their 2026 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs seeding.

Notably, MLS will take a break from games in preparation for the summer's FIFA World Cup 26, allowing participating players, host venues and fans to enjoy a month of World Cup action before celebrating the return of MLS matches in July, just days before the World Cup final.

Beginning in 2026, all MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost, as the standalone MLS Season Pass subscription will conclude at the end of the 2025 season. Notably, all Dynamo Season Ticket Members will receive a free Apple TV subscription to enjoy the entire slate of MLS regular and postseason matches next season.

Additional information regarding theme nights and promotions will follow in the new year.

HDFC recently announced Tixr as the Club's new official ticket provider. Current Season Ticket Members are strongly encouraged to create a Tixr account immediately - utilizing the same email address currently on-file - to verify and update their credit card information and remain on their current payment plans. Doing so ensures uninterrupted access to their seats for a smooth transition to the new system ahead of early access events launching in December.

The Club recently announced a series of fan-focused upgrades coming to Shell Energy Stadium, marking the latest phase of ongoing improvements made under Club ownership led by Majority Owner Ted Segal. Additionally, the Club will host its Houston Soccer Celebration Kickoff event, presented by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, on Saturday, Dec. 6, featuring free, family-friendly programming the day after the FIFA World Cup Draw. Fans can secure their free tickets to this exciting event.

The full 2025 regular season schedule is available below:

DATE OPPONENT TIME (CT)

Saturday, Feb. 21 Chicago 7:30 PM

Saturday, Feb. 28 LAFC 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 07 at New England 1:30 PM

Saturday, March 14 Portland 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 21 at Dallas 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 04 Seattle 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 11 at Colorado 8:30 PM

Saturday, April 18 at Orlando 6:30 PM

Wednesday, April 22 San Diego 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 25 at Austin 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 02 Colorado 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 10 at LAFC 8:00 PM

Wednesday, May 13 at Real Salt Lake 8:30 PM

Saturday, May 16 Vancouver 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 23 at LA Galaxy 9:30 PM

Wednesday, July 22 DC 7:30 PM

Saturday, July 25 Austin 7:30 PM

Saturday, Aug. 01 at Kansas City 7:30 PM

Saturday, Aug. 15 LA Galaxy 7:30 PM

Wednesday, Aug. 19 at Vancouver 9:30 PM

Saturday, Aug. 22 at St. Louis 7:30 PM

Saturday, Aug. 29 San Jose 7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept. 05 at Charlotte 6:30 PM

Wednesday, Sept. 09 Real Salt Lake 7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept. 12 at San Jose 9:30 PM

Saturday, Sept. 19 Cincinnati 7:30 PM

Saturday, Sept. 26 Kansas City 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 10 at Minnesota 7:30 PM

Wednesday, Oct. 14 at San Diego 9:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 17 Dallas 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 24 Minnesota 7:30 PM

Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Seattle 9:30 PM

Sunday, Nov. 01 at Portland 8:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 07 St. Louis 6:00 PM







Major League Soccer Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.