Revolution Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule
Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New England Revolution News Release
NEW YORK CITY & FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Major League Soccer today unveiled the 2026 regular season schedule, which will see the Revolution begin their first season under new Head Coach Marko Mitrović on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). New England will then visit Red Bull New York on Saturday, Feb. 28 (2:30 p.m.) before the first two home games of the season at Gillette Stadium: Saturday, March 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (2:30 p.m.), and Sunday, March 15 vs. FC Cincinnati (2:30 p.m.).
Beginning in 2026, every MLS match will be available to Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost. MLS fans will now have access to every minute of the MLS regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup and more, with no blackouts, alongside Apple TV's award-winning original series, films, and sports offerings. An Apple TV subscription will be included in every full-season MLS ticket package in 2026. Right now, Apple TV subscribers can enjoy all the remaining action in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, which resume with the conference semifinal round on Saturday.
Revolution Season Memberships, starting at just $30 per match for the 17-game regular season, and multi-game ticket packages for the 2026 MLS season are on sale now. Visit Revolutionsoccer.net, call 1-877-GET-REVS, or email tix@revolutionsoccer.net today to learn more. Individual match tickets will go on sale at a later date.
As North America welcomes FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS will take a break from games from May 25 to July 16, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. Soon after the league returns to action, the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 29 in Charlotte, N.C.
Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.
Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue
Saturday, Feb. 21 8:30 p.m. at Nashville SC GEODIS Park
Nashville, Tenn.
Saturday, Feb. 28 2:30 p.m. at Red Bull New York Sports Illustrated Stadium
Harrison, N.J.
Saturday, March 7 2:30 p.m. Houston Dynamo FC Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Sunday, March 15 2:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, March 21 8:30 p.m. at St. Louis CITY SC Energizer Park
St. Louis, Mo.
Saturday, April 4 4:30 p.m. CF Montreal Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, April 11 7:30 p.m. D.C. United Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, April 18 7:30 p.m. Columbus Crew Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Wednesday, April 22 7:30 p.m. at Atlanta United FC
(FS1) Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, Ga.
Saturday, April 25 7:30 p.m. at Inter Miami CF Miami Freedom Park
Miami, Fla.
Saturday, May 2 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, May 9 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Union Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Wednesday, May 13 7:30 p.m. Nashville SC Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, May 16 7:30 p.m. Minnesota United FC Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, May 23 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, N.C.
MLS Break for FIFA World Cup 26TM
Wednesday, July 22 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, July 25 7:30 p.m. Atlanta United FC Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, August 1 7:30 p.m. at CF Montreal Stade Saputo
Montreal, Quebec
Saturday, August 15 7:30 p.m. at Toronto FC BMO Field
Toronto, Ontario
Wednesday, August 19 7:30 p.m. at D.C. United Audi Field
Washington, D.C.
Sunday, August 23 4:30 p.m. New York City FC Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, August 29 7:30 p.m. at Columbus Crew Lower.com Field
Columbus, Ohio
Saturday, September 5 9:30 p.m. at LA Galaxy Dignity Health Sports Park
Carson, Calif.
Wednesday, September 9 7:30 p.m. at New York City FC Citi Field
Queens, N.Y.
Sunday, September 13 6:30 p.m. at Chicago Fire FC Soldier Field
Chicago, Ill.
Saturday, September 19 7:30 p.m. Orlando City SC Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, September 26 9:30 p.m. at Real Salt Lake America First Field
Sandy, Utah
Saturday, October 10 7:30 p.m. Seattle Sounders FC Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Wednesday, October 14 7:30 p.m. at FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium
Cincinnati, Ohio
Saturday, October 17 7:30 p.m. Chicago Fire FC Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, October 24 7:30 p.m. at Philadelphia Union Subaru Park
Chester, Penn.
Wednesday, October 28 7:30 p.m. Red Bull New York Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Sunday, November 1 7:00 p.m. Inter Miami CF Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, Mass.
Saturday, November 7 4:00 p.m. at Orlando City SC Inter&Co Stadium
Orlando, Fla.
Schedule Breakdown
Matches by Kickoff Time (Home/Away):
9:30 p.m. - 2 (0/2)
8:30 p.m. - 2 (0/2)
7:30 p.m. - 22 (12/10)
7:00 p.m. - 1 (1/0)
6:30 p.m. - 1 (0/1)
4:30 p.m. - 2 (2/0)
4:00 p.m. 1 (0/1)
2:30 p.m. - 3 (2/1)
Matches by Day (Home/Away):
Saturdays - 23 (11/12)
Sundays - 4 (3/1)
Wednesdays - 7 (3/4)
Matches by Month (Home/Away):
February: 0/2
March: 2/1
April: 3/2
May: 4/1
June: 0 - FIFA World Cup break
July: 2/0
August: 1/4
September: 1/4
October: 3/2
November: 1/1
Major League Soccer Stories from November 20, 2025
- Inter Miami CF's 2026 MLS Schedule Has Arrived; Here Is What You Should Know - Inter Miami CF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Colorado Rapids to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Inaugural Home Match on April 18 - Colorado Rapids
- Charlotte FC Release 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Charlotte FC
- Major League Soccer Releases 2026 Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- New York City FC Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - New York City FC
- Philadelphia Union Announce 2026 Regular-Season Schedule - Philadelphia Union
- Columbus Crew Announce 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule - Columbus Crew SC
- LAFC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Los Angeles FC
- Toronto FC Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS Season - Toronto FC
- Inter Miami CF's 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule Presented by Ticketmaster Unveiled, Miami Freedom Park's MLS Home Opener Set for April 4 - Inter Miami CF
- Earthquakes Announce 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule - San Jose Earthquakes
- Atlanta United's 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule Announced - Atlanta United FC
- Revolution Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - New England Revolution
- San Diego FC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - San Diego FC
- MLS Announces 2026 Schedule - Sporting Kansas City
- Timbers Announce Schedule for 2026 MLS Regular Season - Portland Timbers
- FC Dallas Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - FC Dallas
- LA Galaxy Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule and Special Events in Honor of Global Soccer in Los Angeles - LA Galaxy
- Major League Soccer and D.C. United Announce the 2026 Schedule - D.C. United
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Thrilling 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Houston Dynamo FC
- CF Montréal Unveils 2026 MLS Season Calendar - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Reveal 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule - Nashville SC
- Red Bull New York Announces 2026 MLS Schedule - New York Red Bulls
- St. Louis CITY SC Unveils 2026 Regular Season Schedule - St. Louis City SC
- FC Cincinnati's 2026 Major League Soccer Regular Season Schedule Unveiled - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Announces 2026 Major League Soccer Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- FC Dallas Announces Year-End Roster Moves Ahead of 2026 - FC Dallas
- Dignity Health Sports Park to Host U.S. Women's National Team Match vs Paraguay on January 24 - LA Galaxy
- Keys to the Match: Run It Back - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New England Revolution Stories
- Revolution Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 19, 2025
- Revolution Club Statement on MLS Schedule Transition & Move to Apple TV
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: November 13, 2025
- Revolution Homegrown Midfielder Eric Klein Called up to United States Under-20 National Team