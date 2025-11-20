Revolution Announce 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







NEW YORK CITY & FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Major League Soccer today unveiled the 2026 regular season schedule, which will see the Revolution begin their first season under new Head Coach Marko Mitrović on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Nashville SC (8:30 p.m. ET). New England will then visit Red Bull New York on Saturday, Feb. 28 (2:30 p.m.) before the first two home games of the season at Gillette Stadium: Saturday, March 7 vs. Houston Dynamo FC (2:30 p.m.), and Sunday, March 15 vs. FC Cincinnati (2:30 p.m.).

Beginning in 2026, every MLS match will be available to Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost. MLS fans will now have access to every minute of the MLS regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup and more, with no blackouts, alongside Apple TV's award-winning original series, films, and sports offerings. An Apple TV subscription will be included in every full-season MLS ticket package in 2026. Right now, Apple TV subscribers can enjoy all the remaining action in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, which resume with the conference semifinal round on Saturday.

Revolution Season Memberships, starting at just $30 per match for the 17-game regular season, and multi-game ticket packages for the 2026 MLS season are on sale now. Visit Revolutionsoccer.net, call 1-877-GET-REVS, or email tix@revolutionsoccer.net today to learn more. Individual match tickets will go on sale at a later date.

As North America welcomes FIFA World Cup 2026, MLS will take a break from games from May 25 to July 16, allowing participating players, host venues, and fans to enjoy a full month of World Cup action. Soon after the league returns to action, the 2026 MLS All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 29 in Charlotte, N.C.

Following Decision Day 2026 on November 7, the league will observe the November FIFA window before beginning one month of uninterrupted Audi 2026 MLS Cup Playoffs action, culminating in Major League Soccer's championship match, 2026 MLS Cup presented by Audi. The complete postseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue

Saturday, Feb. 21 8:30 p.m. at Nashville SC GEODIS Park

Nashville, Tenn.

Saturday, Feb. 28 2:30 p.m. at Red Bull New York Sports Illustrated Stadium

Harrison, N.J.

Saturday, March 7 2:30 p.m. Houston Dynamo FC Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Sunday, March 15 2:30 p.m. FC Cincinnati Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, March 21 8:30 p.m. at St. Louis CITY SC Energizer Park

St. Louis, Mo.

Saturday, April 4 4:30 p.m. CF Montreal Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, April 11 7:30 p.m. D.C. United Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, April 18 7:30 p.m. Columbus Crew Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Wednesday, April 22 7:30 p.m. at Atlanta United FC

(FS1) Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, Ga.

Saturday, April 25 7:30 p.m. at Inter Miami CF Miami Freedom Park

Miami, Fla.

Saturday, May 2 7:30 p.m. Charlotte FC Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, May 9 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia Union Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Wednesday, May 13 7:30 p.m. Nashville SC Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, May 16 7:30 p.m. Minnesota United FC Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, May 23 7:30 p.m. at Charlotte FC Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, N.C.

MLS Break for FIFA World Cup 26TM

Wednesday, July 22 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, July 25 7:30 p.m. Atlanta United FC Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, August 1 7:30 p.m. at CF Montreal Stade Saputo

Montreal, Quebec

Saturday, August 15 7:30 p.m. at Toronto FC BMO Field

Toronto, Ontario

Wednesday, August 19 7:30 p.m. at D.C. United Audi Field

Washington, D.C.

Sunday, August 23 4:30 p.m. New York City FC Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, August 29 7:30 p.m. at Columbus Crew Lower.com Field

Columbus, Ohio

Saturday, September 5 9:30 p.m. at LA Galaxy Dignity Health Sports Park

Carson, Calif.

Wednesday, September 9 7:30 p.m. at New York City FC Citi Field

Queens, N.Y.

Sunday, September 13 6:30 p.m. at Chicago Fire FC Soldier Field

Chicago, Ill.

Saturday, September 19 7:30 p.m. Orlando City SC Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, September 26 9:30 p.m. at Real Salt Lake America First Field

Sandy, Utah

Saturday, October 10 7:30 p.m. Seattle Sounders FC Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Wednesday, October 14 7:30 p.m. at FC Cincinnati TQL Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio

Saturday, October 17 7:30 p.m. Chicago Fire FC Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, October 24 7:30 p.m. at Philadelphia Union Subaru Park

Chester, Penn.

Wednesday, October 28 7:30 p.m. Red Bull New York Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Sunday, November 1 7:00 p.m. Inter Miami CF Gillette Stadium

Foxborough, Mass.

Saturday, November 7 4:00 p.m. at Orlando City SC Inter&Co Stadium

Orlando, Fla.

Schedule Breakdown

Matches by Kickoff Time (Home/Away):

9:30 p.m. - 2 (0/2)

8:30 p.m. - 2 (0/2)

7:30 p.m. - 22 (12/10)

7:00 p.m. - 1 (1/0)

6:30 p.m. - 1 (0/1)

4:30 p.m. - 2 (2/0)

4:00 p.m. 1 (0/1)

2:30 p.m. - 3 (2/1)

Matches by Day (Home/Away):

Saturdays - 23 (11/12)

Sundays - 4 (3/1)

Wednesdays - 7 (3/4)

Matches by Month (Home/Away):

February: 0/2

March: 2/1

April: 3/2

May: 4/1

June: 0 - FIFA World Cup break

July: 2/0

August: 1/4

September: 1/4

October: 3/2

November: 1/1







Major League Soccer Stories from November 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.