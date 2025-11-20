Nashville SC Announces 2026 MLS Regular Season Schedule
Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club, in conjunction with Major League Soccer, announced today its schedule for the 2026 MLS regular season. The Boys in Gold will kick off their seventh MLS season when they host the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. CT during MLS is Back Weekend and conclude its 34-match schedule on the road at FC Cincinnati during MLS Decision Day on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m. CT. MLS will pause its regular season following fixtures on May 24 for the FIFA World Cup 26™ taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and resume with matches on July 16.
Nashville SC will play seven of its first 12 2026 MLS matches on the road, including three in a row at Chicago (April 4), Charlotte (April 11), and Atlanta (April 18) before hosting four fixtures at GEODIS Park in May and July directly before and after the league's FIFA World Cup 26™ pause (versus Los Angeles Football Club in NSC's debut on Apple TV's primetime Sunday Night Soccer on May 17, New York City FC on May 23, Atlanta United FC on July 17, and CF Montréal on July 22).
During the 2026 regular season, Music City soccer fans will be able to see three Western Conference opponents at GEODIS Park when Minnesota United FC (March 7), LAFC (May 17), and Sporting Kansas City (Oct. 14) visit The Castle. Nashville SC's 2026 Western Conference road opponents include FC Dallas (Feb. 28), a rematch against its 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final foe Austin FC (Oct. 10), and the San Jose Earthquakes (Oct. 17).
For the second straight season Nashville's schedule includes two stretches of three straight road matches (April 4-18, Sept. 4-12).
As the push for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs intensifies, the Boys in Gold will take solely on Eastern Conference opponents in their final four fixtures, with two of them taking place at GEODIS Park versus the Philadelphia Union (Oct. 28) and New York Red Bulls on Halloween (Oct. 31).
In addition to its MLS schedule, Nashville SC will make its return to the Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) and Leagues Cup in 2026. The Boys in Gold qualified for the CCC for the second time in club history and first time since 2024 by winning the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. They will learn their First Round CCC opponent during the tournament's draw taking place Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. CT on YouTube. Nashville qualified for Leagues Cup by finishing in the top nine in the Eastern Conference in 2025 (sixth). More information regarding the 2026 edition of the yearly in-season tournament will be announced early next year.
Season tickets and access to Nashville SC's 2026 Legacy Lineup Benefits are on sale now at NashvilleSC.com/tickets and Ticketmaster. This year's Legacy Lineup Benefits for Season Ticket Members (STMs) include an all-new $4 concessions value menu at select GEODIS Park stands for hot dogs, nachos, pretzels, and popcorn, additional food and beverage discounts at select vendors, a 10% discount at the Nashville SC Team Store and MLSStore.com. For the first time, fans will be able to watch every regular season match with an Apple TV subscription, which is also included as part of Nashville SC's 2026 Season Ticket benefits.
Nashville SC and MLS key dates for the 2026 regular season are listed below:
Season/Home Opener (Saturday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m. CT) vs. the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park
MLS Pause for FIFA World Cup 26™ (May 25 to July 16)
2026 All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T in Charlotte, N.C. (Tuesday, July 28)
2026 MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, N.C. (Wednesday, July 29)
Decision Day (Saturday, Nov. 7, 3 p.m. CT): Nashville SC at FC Cincinnati to conclude its regular season
A full breakdown of Nashville SC's 2026 MLS regular season schedule can be found below:
GAME DATE OPPONENT HOME/AWAY TIME (CT) BROADCAST
1 Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026 New England Revolution Home 7:30 PM Apple
2 Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 FC Dallas Away 7:30 PM Apple
3 Saturday, March 7, 2026 Minnesota United FC Home 7:30 PM Apple
4 Saturday, March 14, 2026 Columbus Crew Away 5:00 PM Apple/FS1
5 Saturday, March 21, 2026 Orlando City SC Home 5:00 PM Apple/FOX
6 Saturday, April 4, 2026 Chicago Fire FC Away 7:30 PM Apple
7 Saturday, April 11, 2026 Charlotte FC Away 6:30 PM Apple
8 Saturday, April 18, 2026 Atlanta United FC Away 6:30 PM Apple
9 Saturday, April 25, 2026 Charlotte FC Home 7:30 PM Apple
10 Saturday, May 2, 2026 Philadelphia Union Away 6:30 PM Apple
11 Saturday, May 9, 2026 D.C. United Home 8:00 PM Apple/FS1
12 Wednesday, May 13, 2026 New England Revolution Away 6:30 PM Apple
13 Sunday, May 17, 2026 LAFC Home 7:00 PM Apple Sunday Night Soccer
14 Saturday, May 23, 2026 New York City FC Home 7:30 PM Apple
15 Friday, July 17, 2026 Atlanta United FC Home 7:00 PM Apple/FOX
16 Wednesday, July 22, 2026 CF Montréal Home 7:30 PM Apple
17 Saturday, July 25, 2026 Orlando City SC Away 6:30 PM Apple
18 Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026 D.C. United Away 6:30 PM Apple
19 Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 Inter Miami CF Home 7:30 PM Apple
20 Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026 New York Red Bulls Away 6:30 PM Apple
21 Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026 Columbus Crew Home 7:30 PM Apple
22 Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026 FC Cincinnati Home 7:30 PM Apple
23 Friday, Sept. 4, 2026 New York City FC Away 6:30 PM Apple
24 Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 Toronto FC Away 6:30 PM Apple
25 Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 Inter Miami CF Away 6:30 PM Apple
26 Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 Chicago Fire FC Home 8:30 PM Apple
27 Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 Toronto FC Home 7:30 PM Apple
28 Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 Austin FC Away 7:30 PM Apple
29 Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 Sporting Kansas City Home 7:30 PM Apple
30 Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 San Jose Earthquakes Away 9:30 PM Apple
31 Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 CF Montréal Away 6:30 PM Apple
32 Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026 Philadelphia Union Home 7:30 PM Apple
33 Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 New York Red Bulls Home TBD Apple
34 Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 FC Cincinnati Away 3:00 PM Apple
*Schedule subject to change
