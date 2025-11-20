LA Galaxy Announce 2026 Regular Season Schedule and Special Events in Honor of Global Soccer in Los Angeles

Published on November 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy announced the 2026 MLS Regular Season schedule today, including 17 home games at Dignity Health Sports Park, the official unveiling date of the new Cobi Jones statue in Legends Plaza, and special events, theme nights, and heritage celebrations loved by fans. The LA Galaxy's 2026 season kicks off with a Home Opener against New York City FC (NYCFC) on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. PT on Sunday Night Soccer (SNS) on Apple TV.

To honor the club's loyal fan base, the Galaxy will offer Kickoff Deal pricing for all regular season home matches through Jan. 29.

2026 is packed with marquee moments that celebrate the club's history, global soccer's biggest stage and unforgettable fan experiences. LA Galaxy and LAFC square off twice during the 2026 MLS Regular Season, with the Galaxy hosting their cross-town rivals at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday July 17 (7:30 p.m. PT; FS1), before traveling to face LAFC on Sunday, October 25 (6 p.m. PT; Apple TV).

For the first time since May 21, 2018, the Galaxy will travel to face CF Montréal in Montreal on Saturday, August 22 at 4:30 p.m. PT. LA will also travel to Atlanta to play Atlanta United on Saturday, May 9 at 4:30 p.m. PT for the first time since August 4, 2019. Additional schedule milestones are below.

The Return of Riqui Puig

Riqui Puig's return in 2026 marks a pivotal moment for the LA Galaxy, restoring one of the league's most electrifying playmakers to the heart of the midfield after his remarkable run of form prior to injury. A two-time MLS All-Star and 2024 MLS Best XI selection, Puig has been a catalyst since arriving in 2022, producing 62 career goal contributions across all competitions and delivering one of the most dominant individual seasons in 2024, including 37 goal contributions and a standout postseason with four goals and four assists. His grit and influence were on display when he played through a torn ACL in the Western Conference Final and still supplied the decisive assist that sent the Galaxy to the MLS Cup. As he continues his recovery, fans are encouraged to follow his return in a new mini docuseries, Riqui Puig: The Road to Recovery, available now on youtube.com/LAGalaxy.

Honoring Landon Donovan on Saturday, April 4

A legend's story continues in 2026 when Landon Donovan's highly anticipated memoir, Landon, arrives in March, offering an unfiltered look at his journey through the USMNT, his iconic years with the Galaxy, and life beyond the game. Season Ticket Members will receive an exclusive signed copy (one per account in good standing as of December 31, 2025) and will be invited to a special launch event celebrating one of the greatest ever to wear the crest. All fans are welcome to join us celebrating Landon and his contributions at the match on April 4.

Immortalizing Cobi Jones on Sunday, April 26

This spring, a Galaxy original becomes eternal. Cobi Jones, the heart and soul of the club's early years, will be immortalized in bronze at Legends Plaza, joining fellow icons David Beckham and Landon Donovan. The unveiling will take place in the lead-up to the FIFA World Cup's return to U.S. soil, marking a defining moment for both club and country. Fans are invited to celebrate this historic tribute to one of the most influential figures in American soccer.

Celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Over the course of the six-week international break, the club will host exclusive parties, fan experiences, and celebrations that capture the energy of the tournament. Details will be announced early next year.

El Tráfico Returns to Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday, July 17

El Tráfico returns following a series of tightly contested recent matchups that continue to define the rivalry. Earlier in the 2025 season, the Galaxy earned a 2-2 draw at home in front of 23,083 fans, highlighted by Marco Reus' two-goal performance, including his 87th-minute equalizer. Two months later at BMO Stadium, the sides played to a 3-3 draw, with Gabriel Pec scoring twice and Maya Yoshida securing a stoppage-time header to extend the Galaxy's unbeaten run in the fixture. With the all-time series now standing at 10-9-7 in favor of the Galaxy and the rivalry averaging more than four goals per match, El Tráfico once again returns to Carson with significant momentum and attention surrounding the latest installment.

The Giveaways and Theme Nights Fans Love

Matchdays in 2026 will be packed with the traditions fans love and new surprises to make every game unforgettable. From Star WarsTM Night on May 23 and Harry Potter Night on Sep. 12 to bobbleheads, scarf giveaways, Heritage offers, and family-friendly fun, the Galaxy will deliver experiences that turn every match into a celebration. Stay tuned for the full calendar of theme nights and giveaways coming soon.

Competing in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

The LA Galaxy will take the pitch in the 61st edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup, running February through May 2026. This prestigious tournament offers the ultimate prize: a pathway to the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the chance to represent North America on the global stage. Fans can experience high-stakes, international-quality soccer right at Dignity Health Sports Park as the Galaxy chase continental glory. More details will be shared after the Concacaf draw on December 9, 2025.

To Purchase Tickets

LA Galaxy Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase single-game tickets to 2026 LA Galaxy home matches at special Member rates via FanAccount starting Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. PT.

Single-game ticket public on-sale for LA Galaxy home games will begin on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. PT. To kick off the season, special prices are available while supplies last for all 2026 regular season home games. Galaxy fans who want access to this Kickoff Deal pricing during a presale window starting Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. PT should sign up for email notifications at lagalaxy.com/tickets/singlegame.

2026 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships are still available for purchase. For more information, fans can visit lagalaxy.com/seasontickets or call 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299) and press 2 when prompted. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships include all LA Galaxy home games during the 2026 regular season as well as the LA Galaxy's first 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup home match. Additionally,2026 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships offer fans access to the best seats and rates, Apple TV subscription, a flexible payment plan, and exclusive events featuring LA Galaxy players and alumni.

American Express® Card Members have early access to purchase LA Galaxy single-game tickets via AXS.com before the general public starting Wednesday, December 3 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, December 4 at 9:59 a.m. PT, while supplies last. Terms apply and more details coming soon.

Where to Watch

Beginning in 2026, all MLS matches will be available to stream for Apple TV subscribers at no additional cost. Fans can watch every regular-season match, the annual Leagues Cup tournament, the MLS All-Star Game, the Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and more - all included with an Apple TV subscription. The standalone MLS Season Pass subscription on the Apple TV app will conclude at the end of the 2025 season. In addition to every live match, Apple TV subscribers will have access to studio programming along with a wide range of complementary on-demand content.

LA Galaxy 2026 Schedule Breakdown:

Games by Month:

February (2), March (3), April (5), May (5), June (0), July (3), August (5), September (5), October (5), November (1)

Home Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (3), Friday (1), Saturday (11), Sunday (2)

Road Dates by Day of the Week:

Wednesday (3), Friday (0), Saturday (11), Sunday (3)

Home Dates by Month:

February (2), March (1), April (2), May (2), June (0), July (2), August (2), September (3), October (3), November (0)

Road Dates by Month:

February (0), March (2), April (3), May (3), June (0), July (1), August (3), September (2), October (2), November (1)

Eastern Conference Opponents at Home:

New York, Charlotte, New England

Eastern Conference Opponents Away:

Atlanta, Montreal, Columbus

The full LA Galaxy 2026 schedule can be found below and on lagalaxy.com/2026schedule.

Sunday, Feb 22, 2026 New York Home 4:00 PM SNS (Apple TV) Home Opener

Saturday, Feb 28, 2026 Charlotte Home 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Mar 7, 2026 Colorado Away 6:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Mar 14, 2026 Kansas City Home 6:30 PM Apple TV

Sunday, Mar 22, 2026 Portland Away 1:30 PM FOX/Apple TV

Saturday, Apr 4, 2026 Minnesota Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Landon Donovan Celebration

Saturday, Apr 11, 2026 Austin Away 11:30 AM FOX/Apple TV

Saturday, Apr 18, 2026 Dallas Away 5:30 PM Apple TV

Wednesday, Apr 22, 2026 Columbus Away 4:30 PM Apple TV

Sunday, Apr 26, 2026 Real Salt Lake Home 4:00 PM SNS (Apple TV) Cobi Jones Celebration & Statue Unveil

Saturday, May 2, 2026 Vancouver Home 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, May 9, 2026 Atlanta Away 4:30 PM Apple TV

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 Kansas City Away 5:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, May 16, 2026 Seattle Away 6:00 PM FS1/Apple TV

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Houston Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Star WarsTMÃÂ Night

Friday, Jul 17, 2026 LAFC Home 7:30 PM FS1/Apple TV

Wednesday, Jul 22, 2026 St. Louis Home 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Jul 25, 2026 San Jose Away 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Aug 1, 2026 Dallas Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Future Stars Night

Saturday, Aug 15, 2026 Houston Away 5:30 PM Apple TV

Wednesday, Aug 19, 2026 San Jose Home 7:30 PM FS1/Apple TV

Saturday, Aug 22, 2026 Montreal Away 4:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Aug 29, 2026 San Diego Away 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Sep 5, 2026 New England Home 6:30 PM Apple TV Central American Heritage Celebration

Wednesday, Sep 9, 2026 Vancouver Away 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Sep 12, 2026 Seattle Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Harry Potter Night

Saturday, Sep 19, 2026 Minnesota Away 5:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Sep 26, 2026 Colorado Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Mexican Heritage Celebration

Sunday, Oct 11, 2026 St. Louis Away 4:00 PM SNS (Apple TV)

Wednesday, Oct 14, 2026 Portland Home 7:30 PM Apple TV

Saturday, Oct 17, 2026 San Diego Home 7:30 PM Apple TV Marvel Night

Sunday, Oct 25, 2026 LAFC Away 6:00 PM SNS (Apple TV)

Saturday, Oct 31, 2026 Austin Home TBD Apple TV Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, Nov 7, 2026 Real Salt Lake Away 4:00 PM Apple TV







