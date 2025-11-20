St. Louis CITY SC Unveils 2026 Regular Season Schedule

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis CITY SC released its full 34-match 2026 MLS regular-season schedule, highlighted by a home opener against Charlotte FC on Saturday, February 21, three nationally televised Sunday Night Soccer games, and the club's first two trips to New York to face both NYCFC and the New York Red Bulls. NYRB is the only team CITY SC has not played since joining the league in 2023.

The season, which includes a break to allow for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, opens with one of CITY SC's earlier kickoffs, with the club hosting Charlotte FC at 1:30 PM CT at Energizer Park on February 21. From there, the club hits an early stretch against three of the Western Conference's top five teams from 2025: San Diego, Seattle, and LAFC. After hosting New England, CITY SC heads out on a three-match road trip to NYCFC, FC Dallas, and Seattle.

CITY SC's last match prior to the FIFA World Cup break will be against Austin at home on May 23 and the team's first match after MLS returns from the break will be on Thursday, July 16 at home against Sporting KC, three days before the World Cup final.

Tickets for the home opener are available for presale on December 3 at 10:00 AM CT, with general on-sale starting December 5 at 10:00 AM CT on seatgeek.com, the club's Official Ticketing Partner, as well as stlcitysc.com and the official STL CITY SC app. All remaining 2026 single-match tickets will be available for presale on February 3, 2026, at 10:00 AM CT, with general on-sale beginning February 5, 2026, at 10:00 AM CT. myCITY+ members get early presale access before the public windows.

CITY SC 2026 MLS Schedule Breakdown

Nationally Broadcasted Matches

Three nationally televised matches: FS1 at San Diego (March 1), FOX vs Austin (May 23), FS1 at Sporting Kansas City (August 19)

Three Sunday Night Soccer home games: May 3 at Austin, August 30 vs Dallas, October 11 vs LA Galaxy

Home / Away Structure

23 Saturday matches (11 home, 12 away)

6 Wednesday matches (3 home, 3 away)

4 Sunday matches (2 home, 2 away)

1 Thursday match (home vs. SKC)

Three straight away matches from April 4-18 (NYCFC, Dallas, Seattle)

Four instances of three matches in eight days: May 9-16 (away-home-away), August 15-22 (away-away-home), September 5-12 (away-away-home), and October 24-31 (away-home-home)

Three earlier kickoff times (1:30 pm CT vs Charlotte, 1:30 PM CT vs Austin, 3:30 PM CT at Minnesota)

Notable Fixtures

Home opener: February 21 vs Charlotte

First-ever visit to Citi Field: April 4 vs NYCFC

First-ever visit to Audi Field: May 16 vs D.C. United

First-ever match against NYRB: September 26 (away)

Rivalry meetings with Sporting Kansas City: July 16 at Energizer Park, August 19 at Children's Mercy Park

Decision Day: November 7 at Houston

St. Louis CITY SC's full 2026 MLS regular-season schedule can be viewed here.

Starting in 2026, fans can watch every CITY SC regular-season match, the annual Leagues Cup, the MLS All-Star Game, the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and more, all of which are included with a regular Apple TV subscription.







