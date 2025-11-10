St. Louis CITY SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Ben Lundt Through 2027
Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC has re-signed goalkeeper Ben Lundt to a new two-year contract, extending his tenure with the club through the 2027 season.
Lundt, signed ahead of the club's inaugural MLS season, has made 18 appearances across all competitions for St. Louis. This season, he made nine regular season starts, his most in MLS, and has earned two clean sheets, including his first-ever MLS shutout.
Lundt's standout moment came in a 2-2 draw against LAFC, where he made his first MLS career penalty save, finishing the match with seven saves, his second-highest total this season. His highest single-match save count was eight, which was achieved against the Philadelphia Union on March 22.
Beyond the pitch, Lundt is active in the St. Louis community, participating in numerous community events, CITY Futures soccer training sessions and contributing to the club's the Saves for Savings initiatives.
Drafted by FC Cincinnati in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, Lundt played four seasons in the USL Championship with Louisville City SC and Phoenix Rising FC, recording 26 shutouts in 74 games.
St. Louis CITY SC now has 23 players under contract for the 2026 season:
Goalkeepers (3): Roman Bürki, Ben Lundt, Christian Olivares
Defenders (6): Kyle Hiebert, Jaziel Orozco, Tomas Totland, Timo Baumgartl, Fallou Fall, Jake Girdwood-Reich (on loan)
Midfielders (8): Marcel Hartel, Tomáš Ostrák, Eduard Löwen, Célio Pompeu, Mykhi Joyner, Chris Durkin, Tyson Pearce, Miguel Perez
Forwards (6): João Klauss, Cedric Teuchert, Brendan McSorley, Sangbin Jeong, Simon Becher, Caden Glover
TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC has re-signed goalkeeper Ben Lundt to a new two-year contract, through the 2027 season.
