Minnesota United Set to Face San Diego FC in Western Conference Semifinals
Published on November 10, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United along with Major League Soccer today announced the date and time for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Western Conference Semifinal between the No. 4 Loons and No. 1 San Diego FC, which will be played on Monday, Nov. 24 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. The Western Conference Semifinal fixture will kick at 9:00 p.m. CT.
Every match in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs will air on MLS Season Pass and will be made available for free for Apple TV subscribers, including Minnesota's Nov. 24 fixture against San Diego.
The Loons this past weekend advanced past No. 5 Seattle Sounders FC following a thrilling Game 3 of the Round One, Best-of-3 series between the two sides. Minnesota United came back from down two goals - and played with 10 men - before the Sounders scored a late equalizer, leveling the decisive game at 3-3 at the end of regulation. In the shootout from the mark that followed, the Loons outlasted Seattle 7-6 in dramatic fashion.
ROUND ONE BEST-OF-3 SERIES SUMMARY:
Game 1 - MNUFC vs. Seattle Sounders | 0(3)-0(2), D | Saint Paul, Minn.
Game 2 - MNUFC @ Seattle Sounders | 4-2, L | Seattle, Washington
Game 3 - MNUFC vs. Seattle Sounders | 3(7)-3(6), D | Saint Paul, Minn.
For more information on Minnesota United's playoffs, visit mnufc.com/fan-resources/events/2025/playoffs.
