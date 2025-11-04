Minnesota United Falls to Seattle Sounders FC 4-2

Published on November 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







SEATTLE - Minnesota United fell 4-2 to Seattle Sounders FC in Game 2 of the Audi 2025 MLS Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 series at Lumen Field. After being down 3-0 by the 41st minute, the Loons found themselves back in the game with back-to-back goals from Nectarios Triantis and Robin Lod in first half stoppage time. However, the comeback fell short in the second half and the Loons will now return home to host Game 3. The third and final match of the series is set for Saturday, November 8, at 3:00 p.m. CT at Allianz Field.

8' (0-1) - Seattle Sounders opened up the scoring after Albert Rusnák took a corner kick. Rusnák's kick was deflected by Nicolás Romero and landed to Obed Vargas near the top of the penalty area. Vargas then took a few touches to settle and fired the shot, finding the back of the net.

14' - Minnesota United had their first dangerous opportunity. Joaquín Pereyra obtained possession on the right flank and found Robin Lod in the center of the 18-yard box. Lod then set the ball for Joseph Rosales. Rosales fired a left-footed shot but the attempt was blocked by goalkeeper Stefan Frei's leg.

2' (0-2) - The Sounders doubled their lead through Jordan Morris after Cristian Roldan made a run down the right flank and made a pass on top of the six-yard line to find Jesús Ferreira. Ferreira headed the ball towards Morris, who tapped it into the back of the net.

41' (0-3) - Settle scored their third goal after Morris played Roldan on the right side of the penalty area. Roldan played a center pass to Ferreira, where he played a short pass for Danny Musovski. Musovski, left unmarked, tapped it to find the back of the net.

45' + 1' (1-3) - Minnesota United found the back of the net right before half after Nectarios Triantis intercepted a pass from Seattle in half field. Lod obtained possession of the ball and carried into the attacking third. Right before going into the penalty area, Lod played a squared pass to Triantis, who fired a right-footed shot into the net.

45' + 5' (2-3) - In first-half stoppage time, Pereyra gained possession of the ball in the middle third and played Bongokuhle Hlongwane through. Hlongwane then sent a through ball for Lod into the penalty box, who placed his shot to the left post, beating Frei.

45' + 9' - Vargas quickly drove the ball toward the top of Minnesota's 18-yard box, firing off a shot that hit the far post. The rebound was eventually cleared, and the half time whistle was blown.

86' (2-4) - Vargas scored after Danny Leyva played Paul Rothrock on the left flank. Rothrock carried into the penalty area and found Vargas sitting on top of the 18-yard line, where he took a one-touch shot and into the net.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 SEA - Obed Vargas - 8'

0-2 SEA - Jordan Morris (Jesús Ferreira) - 21'

0-3 SEA - Danny Musovski (Jesús Ferreira) - 41'

1-3 MIN - Nectarios Triantis (Robin Lod) - 45' + 1'

2-3 MIN - Robin Lod (Bongokuhle Hlongwane) - 45' + 5'

2-4 SEA - Obed Vargas (Paul Rothrock) - 86'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Nicolás Romero (caution) - 25'

SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) - 29'

MIN - Morris Duggan (caution) - 90' + 5'

Notable Stats

1 - Greece international midfielder Nectarios Triantis scored his first-ever MLS Cup Playoffs goal in tonight's match at Seattle Sounders FC.

10 - Tonight's playoff match against Seattle Sounders FC marks Dayne St. Clair's 10th playoff match with Minnesota United.

39 - Finland international midfielder Robin Lod scored his 39th goal across all competitions for Minnesota United.

ATTENDANCE: 30,085

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Nectarios Triantis

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Dayne St. Clair; D Anthony Markanich, Nicolás Romero (Morris Duggan 46'), Michael Boxall©, Jefferson Diaz (Hassani Dotson 79'); M Joaquín Pereyra, Wil Trapp (Kelvin Yeboah 65'), Nectarios Triantis, Joseph Rosales (Julian Gressel 79'); F Robin Lod (Carlos Harvey 79'), Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D DJ Taylor; M Owen Gene, Dominik Fitz

Seattle Sounders FC XI: GK Stefan Frei ©; D Nouhou, Jackson Ragen, Yéimar Gomez Andrade, Alex Roldan (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 46'); M Jesús Ferreira (Danny Leyva 83'), Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák (Osaze De Rosario 90'), Obed Vargas, Jordan Morris; F Danny Musovski (Paul Rothrock 66')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Andrew Thomas; D Jonathan Bell; M Georgi Minoungou, João Paulo Mior; F Reed Baker-Whiting

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

11.08.2025 | Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs | Best-of-3 series Game 3

3:00 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY

On what caused defensive issues on the left side...

"We anticipated a lot of the threat being on that side, and we weren't wrong in terms of how they selected the players and how they went about their business. I suppose that's the disappointing thing from our perspective, I could have scripted them starting the game in that way. We talked a lot about how we would deal with some of those problems, and ultimately we weren't able to do so. It's a really tough place, if not the toughest, to come and play in MLS. We haven't helped ourselves in any way in the opening stages of that game, which is really frustrating. Having said that, if you watch the goals back, there aren't glaring individual errors, Seattle moved the ball really well on that side. They cut through us, particularly on the second goal, in spite of the fact that we've got good numbers, and I think if you were to pause a goal at various points in the phase, you'd feel pretty good about the situation. But they showed some real high-level work on that side, quick combinations, real athleticism, real pace in behind. We couldn't get to grips with it for a while, but I'm sure we'll get on to talking about that. I think how we responded, how we made it a real contest and how that influences in the coming days and the following game is a really important factor today. And there's a lot of pride in that."

On the sideline conversation after going down 3-0...

"The players take a lot of credit there because I don't think anyone at that point would have envisaged us getting back in the game so quickly. And as you rightly say, we're at that point planning for a very different halftime. And certainly we'd have been very constructive in trying to find ways to get back in the game, or certainly make it a real contest, and we are fortunate to an extent that the players have dug themselves out of a hole, and made it a real game. And that was crucially important given the dynamic over the course of these three games, that we didn't go under. We showed real grit with great resilience and belief and found a foothold that made the second half of a very even contest. And it would have been a huge blow and a real failure on our part if that game had really got away from us and ended up seeping into the third encounter, which now for me, I said to the players at the end that I was really disappointed with how difficult we'd made it for ourselves. And I would also stress some of that is on them, some of that is on us as a coaching staff and how we talked about some of the problems that we might encounter in the build-up to the game. Ultimately, as a collective, we really need to take accountability for the opening stages of that game. But I'll give the players all credit for getting themselves back into that, changing the dynamic at halftime and giving ourselves a platform to go and perform on much more of an even footing in the second half. And with that having been the case, I know I look forward really positively to Saturday. I think the players will too and that is ultimately if we weren't going to win the game tonight, that is some consolation."

On how he can get the attack going...

"I don't think we chased the game with the level of urgency, quality and precision that we would have hoped. I must say, I think from 60 minutes onwards and certainty as we made changes in the 75th minute or so, we were hoping for real energy, a flurry of chances and momentum, but we couldn't tip the game. I'll stress, and again, this isn't laying excuses in front of my feet or at the player's door, it is a very hard place to come. They're a very good team at home. They've been beaten once at home all season, and that was by us a couple of months ago. We were coming into that game in a different place than we are at the moment. As I say, what we've managed to salvage tonight is something to grab hold of and take forward and build upon. I know you'll have a group of players in there that, if they could play again tomorrow, they would. They'll be desperate to right the wrongs of the opening stages, desperate to build on a couple of the moments that we had that led to the goals and the evenness of the play in the second half. Once we strip away the real home advantage that we sense here, and add playing at home in Allianz [Field] to the equation, we'll certainly give ourselves the best chance."

On Nectarios Triantis being a massive influence on the field for the team...

"I thought he was fantastic from the goal onwards, a real point to prove. We're learning more and more about him as time goes on. Certainly someone that has that look about him in wanting to put the team on his back, and make something happen, and take some real responsibility. He did that in that moment, showed real conviction and certainly in the opening stages of the second half, showed bite and desperation to get us up on the pitch in the way he pressed, the way he forced turnovers, the way he carried the ball - that is exactly what we need. It is another good performance to add to a string of good performances and on a personal level, he has real momentum going into that game on Saturday."

On what was being planned after being down 2-0...

"We were playing with what might have been pretty substantial changes at halftime had we not been able to find a way back into the game. We've done a fairly good job over my time here in making wholesale changes when it is necessary and trying to give games a very different feel in the second half if we don't feel we're getting what we want. With the players' response and how we found ourselves going in at halftime, it only felt necessary to make the one change. I think Nico [Nicolás Romero] was having a difficult time on that side, based on how they played, and we felt in the second half Morris [Duggan] was a better fit from a profile perspective to deal with some of those threats. It would allow us to defend those situations slightly differently. I'd say, to an extent, we almost forced them to change. If you watch how it panned out from halftime onwards with Morris [Duggan] on the pitch, they had a very different look - perhaps having read that situation and the change of profile we had on that side. It was an interesting encounter in that sense. They [Seattle Sounders FC] are a team that is really deep across that frontline, with lots of variety in the problems they can pose and some real threats off the bench. It is not an easy task to come here and contend with all that. But as I've said repeatedly, the fact that we have managed to salvage that and can step away with some pride and positivity from showing resilience makes us all feel far better about what could have been a very difficult situation in the morning."

On what has to be different in Saturday's game in order to advance in the playoffs...

"We probably need to take the best of the two games that we've played up until this point. We need to show far more conviction from a defensive perspective that I think we did over the course of probably 75-80 minutes of the first game [Game 1]. We need to be very stingy in that sense and really make sure that we contend with their threats at the top of the pitch, or, we need to make sure that when we have chances, we take them or are ruthless. And the way that we did that tonight, we had two counterattacking chances that based upon the matchup, you'd expect us to have to want to take advantage of those moments. I would have been amazed tonight if it was one of those games where we have chance after chance after chance; I don't think they've [Seattle Sounders] had a game like that all season here. But, when we had chances tonight, we were ruthless. If you combine the best of today and the best of Game 1, you can roll that into a performance full of energy and competitiveness that draws on the crowd and the atmosphere and the energy you hope to create at Allianz [Field], then we'll have a really fighting chance. That's all that we can ask for: that we feel great going into the game, we really back ourselves and go there with a point to prove, and we do what they've [Seattle] done tonight, which is certainly making the most of an atmosphere that was well and truly in their favor."

On Jefferson Diaz limping off the field...

"Largely, everyone came through well. I think Jeff [Jefferson Diaz] was just a matter of cramps. Fingers crossed he shapes up okay come Tuesday, Wednesday."

On how the team could have defended the fourth goal better...

"The context to [the goal] is of course at that moment, we sort of take some liberties, there's a couple of players at the top of the pitch that gamble on the ball bouncing in our favor and we don't nearly have the numbers around the ball that I would expect if the game was at a different stage. I think you can understand that to an extent, and as a consequence of that, we become very stretched and Carlos [Harvey] finds himself in open water against [Paul] Rothrock who is really dangerous in those situations. Then we probably don't deal with what follows as well as we could have. But by that point, we had made changes with the view of trying to force a little bit of chaos in the game, trying to open the game up, and unfortunately that wasn't the case. Ultimately we paid the price, but by that point, it was all-or-nothing on a couple of gambles for the front players, and unfortunately, we came out on the wrong side of that."







Major League Soccer Stories from November 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.