You're Invited Inter Miami to Host the 5th Annual Heineken Battle of the Artists Next Month

Published on November 4, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF is thrilled to host its fifth annual Battle of the Artists presented by Heineken, next month on Monday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m to 9 p.m. ET at WYN 317 Art Gallery located in the Miami Design District. This year Inter Miami CF is thrilled to welcome six talented local artists for the opportunity to compete in an hour-long showdown to see who can create the best Inter Miami inspired original piece.

Fans are invited to attend the event for FREE by reserving a spot **HERE**! Doors at WYN 317 Art Gallery will open at 6 p.m. ET and the Battle of the Artists presented by Heineken will kick off at 7 p.m. ET.

Meet the Artists

Mars

IG: @sick_quirl

Mars is a Colombian-American artist whose practice blends graffiti, muralism, and traditional sign painting. Based in Miami, she began painting graffiti in 2004 and studied fine art, drawing, and photography at New World School of the Arts. Since 2014, she has grown her career as a muralist, working with local businesses and major brands such as Universal Studios Orlando, the Walt Disney Swan & Dolphin Resort, Amazon, Nike, Fontainebleau Miami Beach and the Museum of Graffiti.

Mars's style is bold, colorful, and highly graphic-drawing inspiration from comic books, anime, and graffiti. Her murals often feature cartoon and anime characters, custom graffiti lettering, hand-painted logos, and typography. She works closely with business owners to bring their vision to life, creating unique, eye-catching visuals that help define and enhance their brand identity. Through her versatile and vibrant approach, Mars continues to leave her mark on walls and storefronts throughout South Florida and beyond.

Ktano

IG: @ktano86

Hollywood resident Ktano is a Colombian-born mixed media artist whose work bridges the raw energy of graÃ¯Â¬Æti with the depth and refinement of fine art. Drawing inspiration from pop art and street culture, he captures movement, rhythm, and emotion through bold compositions that celebrate the vitality of life. His practice spans large-scale murals and canvas paintings, each infused with vibrant color and expressive energy that invite connection across cultures and communities.

With over 15 years of experience, Ktano has left his mark on walls and projects throughout Colombia, Brazil, Mexico, and now South Florida, where he has become a dynamic presence in the region's art scene. His murals have been commissioned across Broward County and in Miami's Wynwood Arts District, with collaborations ranging from Wynwood Walls to national brands and organizations. Featured in major U.S. art festivals and galleries, his work continues to expand, reflecting a passion to create from the soul and share art as a powerful cultural force.

Tee Pop

IG: @teepopart

Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Teepop began drawing portraits at 5 years old She furthered her talent by living in NYC as a young adult. Teepop then moved to Miami, FL to earn her Graphic Design degree at the "International Fine Arts College." Miami has been home for Teepop for over 20 years.

For Miami artist Teepop, portraits are her love & passion, whether it be an icon or an everyday person she enjoys fusing both worlds of fine art & graphic design in each painting or mural she creates. Teepop uses portraiture to tell a story of the urban environment and iconography through her style of painting. She combines each painting with paper, acrylics, spray paint and other mediums. The organic approach to her portraits captures the essence and a never ending story to help convey to the viewer that what you see is not just a portrait but an entire visual biography.

Johann

IG: @johann_art

Johann is a visual artist and muralist based in Miami. His work is the visual translation of ideas and emotions; he transform imagination into form, color, and space, bringing the intangible to life. Through urban art and large-scale painting, Johann's pieces not only transform spaces but also tell stories and leave a lasting mark.

From an early age, Johann was drawn to urban art, exploring graffiti as a form of free and energetic expression. His work explores the balance between the ephemeral and the eternal. In his work, Johann aims to capture the fleeting nature of life and the permanence of art, combining classical elements with a modern execution. His murals are characterized by spray paint techniques, achieving realism with an urban character and deep symbolism.

Luis Valle

IG: @el_chan_guri

Luis Valle aka El Chan Guri, is a Nicaraguan artist born April 16, 1977 in Managua, Nicaragua. Luis grew up in Miami, FL where he excelled in the arts from an early age. During his teen years he hit the streets late night while on graffiti runs. His love for showing his art in public began here. Valle received his formal training from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida where he graduated with a BFA in Visual Arts. He later went on to receive a Master of Arts Degree from New York University.

Carlos

IG: @itz_csolano

Carlos Solano is an artist who is striving to leave a positive mark in history with his art. Born and raised in the Bronx, NYC, Carlos draws inspiration from his upbringings and experiences. He is inspired by positive energy, music, nature and spirituality which all play a part in his message as an artist. Carlos' overall goal is to bring a positive message to the world via color and content.

In 2005 he graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology, and his talent has landed him the opportunity to collaborate with high-profile brands such as Adidas, Uber Eats, ESPN and the Miami Dolphins.

Show your Support

Come out and support your local artists! Experience a battle to remember while enjoying vibrant music, ice cold Heineken beers, an Inter Miami CF pop up store where fans can purchase all the latest Inter Miami gear and a special appearance by an Inter Miami CF First Team player!

Also at the event, fans will be able to participate in an auction to win a special soccer ball hand-painted Vic Garcia, a local Miami artist who competed in the first ever Heineken Battle of the Artists. All funds raised during the auction will be donated to the Inter Miami CF Foundation and its mission to help vulnerable and at-risk youth with their educational needs.

Fans will have the chance to vote on their favorite art pieces, deciding the ultimate winner of the art battle. Only 500 spots are available for this special initiative, so don't miss your chance to be a part of the fun - reserve your spot today!







